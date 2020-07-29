After leaving the scene of a traffic incident in Glenwood Springs, threatening self-harm from the porch of the Pitkin County sheriff’s house and subsequently fleeing on foot — which resulted in being Tased by deputies — a local man was detained on Tuesday and brought to Aspen Valley Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
The Aspen resident — known to Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and his deputies because of “previous contacts involving mental health issues,” a sheriff’s office news release says — came to the attention of Glenwood Springs police on Tuesday morning during an unspecified traffic situation.
“He lives up here,” said Alex Burchetta, sheriff's office chief deputy of operations, on Wednesday. “He’s a resident of Pitkin County; he was most likely returning home. We were notified to stop and hold, which is kind of a fairly routine request from agencies looking for someone.”
While Burchetta did not know the details surrounding the initial incident in Glenwood Springs, deputies were notified around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday of a 22-year-old man driving toward Aspen in a blue 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup truck.
A check of the vehicle’s license plate “returned pertinent information” that allowed authorities to identify the driver, according to the release.
About eight minutes after dispatchers alerted sheriff’s deputies of the situation, a Basalt police officer reported spotting the vehicle heading eastbound on Highway 82 near Emma, outside of Basalt.
“Basalt police officers further advised of multiple observed traffic violations, including speeding, reckless driving into oncoming traffic and driving through a red traffic signal at Basalt Avenue and Colorado State Highway 82,” the release says.
That prompted deputies to block westbound highway traffic between Aspen and Smith Hill Way near the Brush Creek turnoff to Snowmass Village.
“This was done to prevent westbound drivers from coming into contact with the subject vehicle should he drive into oncoming traffic again,” the release explains.
Burchetta underscored the public safety concern in taking that measure.
“We were notified to stop and hold, which is kind of a fairly routine request from agencies looking for someone,” he said. “Basalt saw the car [and] noticed some really reckless driving behavior, which prompted us to put those measures in place.”
By 9:40 a.m., Pitkin County deputies identified the vehicle heading eastbound near the Brush Creek area on Highway 82 and assigned a patrol vehicle to follow the truck, per protocol.
Ultimately, it was DiSalvo who made first contact with the man via telephone. DiSalvo was able to coax him into ceasing his behavior and meeting at the sheriff's Aspen residence to talk.
“The sheriff really did an amazing thing by being able to make contact with him,” Burchetta said. “We’ve been dealing with this individual for almost two years now. Joe had a direct line of contact with him, and Joe was really able to intervene and get him to calm down.”
Unfortunately, the situation again escalated when a Pitkin Area Co-Responder Team — a program representing the partnership between local law enforcement and mental health professionals — arrived at DiSalvo’s house.
“After a 15-minute conversation with Sheriff DiSalvo on his porch, in an attempt to bring calm to a dynamic situation, three PCSO deputies along with a mental health clinician joined DiSalvo in his conversation with the driver,” the release says. “As soon as the deputies arrived on scene, the driver produced a knife and held it to his own throat in an attempt to harm himself.”
At that point, the intent was never to incarcerate the man, but rather to take him into custody in order to transport him to AVH for a mental health evaluation. Before that could occur, however, the man “again grabbed the knife from his pocket,” this time threatening to kill himself, the release continues.
“With the knife in hand, the driver jumped a short distance from Sheriff DiSalvo’s porch and fled on foot with deputies giving chase.”
That chase led deputies to a a home on West Francis Street, where the man used the knife to break an exterior door window in an attempt to gain entry. At the time, the residence was occupied by a man, who evacuated the property during the attempted break-in, Burchetta said.
“The person that was inside the house at the time, when [the defendant] broke the window, that person left the house,” he said.
A deputy who was near the man gave verbal commands that went unheeded. The deputy deployed his Taser, striking the subject, who was then able to crawl through the broken window and into the house, the release says.
The man was safely taken into custody by deputies and Aspen Police Department officers after a brief standoff inside the residence. He was treated at the scene by Aspen Ambulance District paramedics who had been placed on standby.
The man faces three felony charges in Glenwood Springs. Burchetta expects Pitkin County to also file felony charges, albeit in conjunction with the existing case. “Just to combine everything into one court,” he said.
After being taken into custody, the man was transported directly to AVH for a mental health evaluation. He was never booked at the Pitkin County Jail, Undersheriff Ron Ryan confirmed Wednesday.
While DiSalvo was not immediately available for comment Tuesday, he applauded his staff’s handling of the situation in a statement.
“I want to commend all of the deputies and officers that were involved in this incident for slowing it down and bringing calm to a very dynamic situation,” he said. “Their focus was always on the safety of the public, as well as the safety of the individual. Although this incident didn’t end the way we wanted it to, the individual is now safe getting treatment for his existing mental health issues and there is no longer a threat to the safety of the public.”