The recent sale of an Aspen mansion for $65 million marks the most expensive real estate deal so far in Pitkin County in 2023.
Details of the transaction were filed Tuesday in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office. The Wall Street Journal first reported about the sale Monday, noting the home was originally listed in June 2022 for a cool $100 million.
“The $100 million price was warranted, but it was an aspirational ask,” WSJ quoted Aspen broker Steven Shane of Compass as saying.
The home has 14,154 square feet of livable space, according to the Pitkin County Assessor’s Office, which listed the property’s actual value as $65.6 million, reflecting a combination of $14 million for the land and $51.6 million for the house.
The mountainside property’s address was identified as 730 S. Galena St. by the Multiple Listing Service and the Compass website, with 10 bedrooms and 12 baths. The home, most recently remodeled in 2015, is situated just west of the Lift One area on Aspen Mountain. It sits on nearly an acre and a half of land.
“There are only five single-family homes on Aspen Mountain,” said marketing material for the property. “The most iconic residence with a storied history boasts 14,000 square feet, ten bedrooms, and greater than a football field of true ski-in, ski-out ski access. There simply is nothing else like it. Just a few hundred yards from The Aspen Mountain Gondola on 1.4 acres on Ajax.”
Assessor’s records identify the property’s former ownership as Detroit manufacturing mogul and philanthropist Joel Tauber and his relatives.
The buyer was Flores Family Residence LLC, according to a special warranty deed reflecting the transaction.
The mansion is part of the High on the Hill subdivision on Aspen Mountain.
Tauber bought the ski-in, ski-out house from department-store heir and media mogul Ted Field for just over $9 million in 1996, according to property records. He listed the property in June of 2022.
Set on 1.4 acres, the three-story home is built into the side of Aspen Mountain. It was originally built in 1979 and renovated in 2015, records show. The roughly 14,200-square-foot house has 10 bedrooms, two kitchens and about 5,000 square feet of deck and patio space.