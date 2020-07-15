Aspen City Manager Sara Ott announced during Tuesday’s city council meeting that the number of COVID-19 cases in the region is escalating beyond comfort.
Pitkin County is experiencing four new positive cases a day, while neighboring Eagle and Garfield counties are experiencing seven and 15, respectively.
“We are all experiencing a case rate that is too high. That sends it to one of the highest warning categories in the state,” Ott said.
Part of the local strategy to keep the virus from spreading to levels that will overwhelm the health care system relies on fast turnaround times when a symptomatic person is tested. The labs currently doing that work are getting overwhelmed and therefore are unable to give results within the 48 hours that Pitkin County would prefer.
For that reason, the three counties’ health departments are linking up to form a regional partnership in which they hope to create relationships with labs that can perform faster testing.
Of the test results returned, about 15% are positive. Ott said the manageable threshold is closer to 10%, and ideally the positivity rate should be no more than 5%.
“These are upticks that are big enough that we should be concerned about them,” she said.
About 25% of the positive results are travelers, another 25% likely were exposed in the workplace and another 20% were exposed in small social gatherings with friends and families.
Ott said there remains an issue with those under isolation and quarantine orders who are refusing to comply. There are currently 24 people in the county that have received isolation orders, which means they are confirmed to have COVID-19 and asked to remove themselves from others. Another 60 contacts are under quarantine orders, which means they likely have been exposed to the disease and should remain isolated to watch for developing symptoms.
Aspen Mayor Torre, who also is a member of the Pitkin County Board of Health, said a recent spike of 19 new cases within three days is alarming. He also told his fellow councilmembers that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has already mutated.
“This virus actually gets kinda gets smarter,” he said. The mutated viral cell included a barb-like feature, “so there is an actual attachment if you will, making it easier for the virus to attach itself to some of your membranes.”
The majority of council agreed to sign onto a letter to Gov. Jared Polis pushing for a statewide mandatory mask order. They also voiced support for a stricter face-covering ordinance within Aspen city limits.
Ott said they should be prepared to talk about other mandates that may be required to ensure public safety if the numbers continue to spike.
“If these numbers continue to trend, we will have to have a conversation in the community about what does stronger social distancing look like,” Ott said.