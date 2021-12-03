The Aspen Institute selected a nationally recognized resort management company to manage and elevate its Aspen Meadows Resort, the institute announced in a press release Thursday.
Salamander Hotels & Resorts, a privately owned and operated luxury-resort management company based out of Middleburg, Virginia, was chosen because of its proven track record for achieving high standards of service excellence and financial success for one-of-a-kind destination hotels and resorts, according to the release. The company was founded in 2005 by entrepreneur Sheila Johnson.
“Aspen Meadows is a remarkable campus and a core component of the Aspen Institute’s mission and heritage. It was vital to find a management company committed to providing hospitality that matched the location and who understands and appreciates this property’s historic significance,” Dan Porterfield, President and CEO of the Aspen Institute, said in a statement. “We have found exactly that with the Salamander Hotels & Resorts team.”
He added that Salamander has a well-earned reputation for overseeing an unmatched collection of hotels and resorts, and said that Johnson’s commitment to inclusion across business, sports, hospitality and culture “aligns perfectly with our values.”
“We are excited to work with Salamander to welcome more visitors than ever to the newly-renovated Aspen Meadows,” Porterfield said.
The release also touted a strengthened business relationship between the two groups due to a shared value of commitment to creating a just, equitable society. Salamander prides itself on providing comfortable, immersive experiences which enrich the lives of its guests, according to the company description.
Going forward, Salamander will use its extensive knowledge of resort repositioning to work on a plan with Institute leadership over the next five months before assuming management of the resort on May 1, 2022.
Aspen Meadows will be Salamander’s first Colorado resort, and Johnson said in the press release that the opportunity is an honor.
“We are honored to have the rare opportunity to team with the Aspen Institute and help further elevate the guest experience at Aspen Meadows Resort,” she said. “We enjoy shared visions and values, and we aim to pay tribute to the history, culture and mission of the Institute. I am particularly excited to introduce my business partners, colleagues and Salamander’s many loyal guests to the property.”
The property is expected to be rebranded under the name Aspen Meadows By Salamander in early 2023, pending completion of a multi-million dollar renovation project to upgrade all guestrooms and elevate the sense of arrival, the announcement explains. The resort is also committed to sustainable travel and switched to 100% clean electricity in 2020. All 98 of the resort’s guestrooms are noted for their “effortless functionality, elegant nature-inspired design, and abundant natural light, balconies and terraces.”
Salamander manages five other destination resorts in Virginia, Florida, South Carolina and Jamaica. The properties are all members of Preferred Hotels & Resorts and have been recognized as top luxury hotels. The company’s leadership team also includes members who are familiar with Aspen’s character, such as Vice President of Operations John Speers, who previously held the role of managing director at The Little Nell Hotel and The Aspen Mountain Club.