This Sunday, Aspen is invited to participate in a Juneteenth celebration to honor men and women of color while closing out the Food & Wine Classic weekend.
Aspen Meadows Resort will host the celebration at the Walter Isaacson Center, Plato’s Restaurant and Deck and the Madeleine Albright Center. The McBride Sisters Wine Company, Chef Kwame Onwuachi and Food & Wine have partnered with the resort to put on the only Juneteenth event taking place in Aspen this year.
“We thought it would be a great opportunity for us to showcase what Salamander is bringing to Aspen Meadows,” said John Speers, executive vice president of operations at Salamander Resorts & Hotels, the company that was recently onboarded to manage Aspen Meadows. “It’ll be a nice mixture of the local people, people coming in for Food & Wine and some of the great talent. It’s going to be a fun, energetic way to spend a Sunday evening.”
The event will include a menu designed by Onwuachi, wine from the McBride Sisters and live music. Onwuachi and Sheila Johnson, founder of Salamander, will attend the event and will each say a few words about Juneteenth and about the programming that Salamander hopes to bring to Aspen Meadows in the future.
Since its inception in 2005, Johnson has grown Salamander to include seven resort properties between Virginia and the Caribbean — Aspen Meadows is its first location in Colorado. She also co-founded Black Entertainment Television, a network that targets African-American audiences, in 1980, and is recognized as the first African-American woman to attain a net worth of at least one billion dollars, according to a press release from Aspen Meadows.
Speers said that hosting Aspen’s only event to commemorate Juneteenth — a federal holiday that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans — says something about Salamander’s character.
“Sheila Johnson, who is a Black female entrepreneur, feels a strong responsibility to promote diversity and inclusion,” Speers said. “This is our first opportunity to really highlight that.”
Onwuachi was the winner of the James Beard Foundation “Rising Star Chef of the Year” Award in 2019 and is the author of 2019’s “Notes From a Young Black Chef” and this year’s follow-up cookbook, “My America: Recipes From a Young Black Chef.”
The McBride Sisters Wine Company is recognized as the country’s largest Black-owned wine company, and was founded in 2005 by half-sisters Robin and Adrea McBride. The company also operates the McBride Sisters’ “SHE CAN Fund,” which has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships to empower women to strive for change and create opportunities for themselves and others, where there had not been before, according to their website.
The Juneteenth Celebration will preclude a larger event that Salamander participates in annually called The Family Reunion. The multiday event takes place in Middleburg, Virginia in August and celebrates diversity in the hospitality industry. Onwuachi and Food & Wine will also collaborate on the reunion event. More information can be found at salamanderhotels.com/familyreuinion.
The Juneteenth celebration will take place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $95 per person, and more information can be found at aspenmeadows.com/juneteenth.