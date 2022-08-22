Looking on as Vail celebrated its 50th annual major lacrosse tournament, Aspen Men’s Lacrosse Club is looking to build up its own ahead of its half-century mark in 2023.
The Goerne Cup was played this weekend on Iselin and Moore fields, hosting eight teams from around the state and New Mexico, trying to cash in on a building culture throughout the valley. For club director Aidan Wynn, it’s about creating the intergenerational thread by giving kids who grew up in Aspen an outlet to play if they want to return — opportunities that didn’t exist for him until he and the club created them.
“It’s great to be able to come back here and see high school kids come back and play and see it grow and see the community embrace it,” Wynn said. “We’ve got all sorts of high school graduates and coaches that are with us.”
Wynn said there was no lacrosse for him locally growing up, and he picked the game up at boarding school. Now, there’s a high school varsity program and about 400 youth players up and down the valley, he said. On the adult men’s side, he said there’s 90 players in the valley.
Lacrosse started in the early ’70s locally, according to Rick Stevens who is still playing for the AMLC after first joining in 1976. He said the big local tournament was played in Wagner Park, a prospect that local officials soured on. The organizers of that tournament took it to Vail, creating “one of the biggest tournaments in the country,” he said.
Only about 20 players were in Aspen when Stevens arrived. Locals tried to revive tournaments in the mid ’90s, which fizzled out, as did a resurrection in 2008. But since 2017, backed by the city, tournaments have been a regularity — COVID-19 aside.
Wynn said that in 2021 fans “lined the sidelines,” but potential weather deterred would-be viewers this year, even if no rain came. Even still, he didn’t shy away from calling it the “premier tournament” in August across the area.
For the Scorpions out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, it rang true. The team is built out of local high school groups, mostly their coaches, trying to grow the game in their own state and out.
“It’s a chance for us to grow the game not only in our neck of the woods but also carry it over and represent for New Mexico, represent for Albuquerque,” Scorpions player Ian Weir said. “You can’t beat the views out here, you just can’t. We’re probably playing on the best lacrosse fields I’ve ever played on in my life. It just doesn’t get much better than that, honestly.”
Things didn’t go tremendously for the Scorpions, who lost one of their pool play games to Aspen men’s No. 1 team 20-0.
The tournament went through pool play on Saturday and a bracketed tournament Sunday, where Aspen pulled out an 8-7 overtime victory over Denver-based OG Only Fins. The OG stands for Owen Greene, the teammate who died along with Michael Goerne, for whom the tournament is named, in a mountaineering accident in 2019. Goerne is credited with much of the legwork to get the club and Aspen lacrosse as a whole where it is today, coaching the high school varsity team to a state championship in 2015 as well.
The home tournament championship puts a bow on the men’s league season, featuring mostly intra-valley play.
“This is kind of it,” Wynn said. “There’s one or two more tournaments.”
Wynn said that the club may start looking into more travel tournaments with its growth, including ones in Chicago and Las Vegas.