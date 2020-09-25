A group of parents recently raised concerns to Aspen School District administrators about the principal and vice principal at Aspen Middle School, but ASD Superintendent David Baugh says its leadership will remain the same.
In a letter addressed to Baugh on Sept. 12, the parents state, “We have lost complete confidence in the current leadership of Aspen Middle School to appropriately address these concerns or guide us as we begin to work toward making significant improvements.”
The letter says the parents have voiced a multitude of concerns “for years,” with the primary issues being academic excellence and student behavior. The letter was signed by nearly 60 families.
Dr. Elizabeth Meador is interim principal of the middle school. She was hired in 2019 after Craig Rogers resigned. Jayson Thomas is assistant principal.
On Monday, during an ASD Board of Education meeting, sixth-grade teacher Kristen Zodrow read a response to the parents’ letter. The response was signed by 54 teachers and staff.
“We appreciate the steps our administration has taken with our teaching and support staff to address our school’s culture, climate, student behavior and academic course offerings. We feel supported and empowered,” it states.
She said 75% of middle school staff signed the letter of support for the middle school’s current leadership. The response was submitted to the superintendent’s office and the school board.
“We have great concern about the disruption and potential chaos that would ensue should we lose our leadership during the current [COVID-19] crisis,” Zodrow continued. “The thought of the abrupt removal of our school administration during this tenuous time leaves the middle school staff saddened, frustrated and outraged.”
On Thursday, Baugh said the school district “would never respond as dramatically as Kristin alludes to based on receiving one parent letter. Has there been a conversation around leadership? There’s been a robust conversation.”
He added that “nobody was fired, nobody was suspended,” but would not comment further, noting that it was a personnel matter. As part of the response, Tharyn Mulberry, ASD’s assistant superintendent, will step in to help at the middle school two days a week.
The letter from the parents says they are asking for greater academic rigor while ensuring the needs of all students are being met. Additionally it states that the “lack of behavioral expectations, discipline and follow-through has been greatly disappointing and extremely noticeable.”
In an interview, Meador said the district was working on improving state assessments that had been low-performing and brought in consultants to help with the school’s direction. She said there has been a focus on a “more equitable mathematics program.” Some of these measures and results were not communicated to the parents in the spring for a number of reasons, she said, including turnover and COVID-19, and that lack of communication played into the recent concerns.
“It was the perfect storm for a small school district,” Baugh said.
The district is sending out forthcoming communications to both staff and parents regarding the issue, he said. Another important highlight, Meador said, is the reduction in school suspensions. During the 2018-19 academic year, there were 45 suspensions, and that was reduced last year to six, thanks to a schoolwide behavior support system and focus on restorative justice.
She said she plans to remain in her interim position through the school year, and will help with the transition if needed.
“I really think the focus has to be moving forward, working together and putting the needs of every single student first and foremost,” Baugh said.