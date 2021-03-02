Aspen Middle School will welcome a tenured education administrator into the principal’s office, as was announced during Monday’s board of education meeting.
Amy Kendziorski boasts more than 30 years of experience in the field, most recently as executive director of Eagle County Schools’ Exceptional Student Services, in the district’s special education department.
“I’m super excited to have her on board,” said board member Katy Frisch, noting her own participation in the hiring process. “And I want to compliment Dan [Blumberg in human resources] on a job well done in navigating a very, very complex process in the middle of a very complex time in town.”
Before her tenure in Eagle County, Kendziorski spent five years in administration of Waimea Middle School, in Hawaii. According to a press release from Waimea announcing Kendziorski’s arrival then, her career highlights are split between the two states: for the 13 years prior to her time at Waimea, Kendziorski worked with the Durango School District 9-R — which includes two high schools, two middle schools, seven elementary schools and a juvenile detention facility school — where she served as executive director of Student Support Services after a nine-year stint at the district’s Escalante Middle School.
Kendziorski will start in her new role July 1, beating out 25 other applicants and replacing Interim Principal Elizabeth Meador, who was hired in 2019 after Craig Rogers retired. Jayson Thomas is assistant principal.
In September, the leadership at the middle school came under scrutiny when a parent letter addressed to Superintendent David Baugh — signed by 60 families — expressed a lack of “confidence” in the middle school administration. However, in the subsequent school board meeting after Baugh received that letter, a response signed by 54 teachers and staff was read for the record, which said that 75% of them supported the leadership team at the school.
“We appreciate the steps our administration has taken with our teaching and support staff to address our school’s culture, climate, student behavior and academic course offerings. We feel supported and empowered,” that response states. “The thought of the abrupt removal of our school administration during this tenuous time leaves the middle school staff saddened, frustrated and outraged.”
Selling out
The leak in the roof of the science department that’s been there “for years” is finally going to be fixed, Baugh said Monday. With concerns that interest rates may rise — even double — in the coming years, the school district is looking to sell the $94.315 million it’s authorized to sell from its bond issuance that voters passed in November, mostly earmarked for additional employee housing and facilities improvements.
“If interest rates were to go crazy and we were to invest money in something that ends in a high yield of percentage back — which is more than we’re actually paying on the debt — we would have to reimburse that difference to the IRS,” explained ASD Chief Financial Officer Linda Warhoe. “You don’t have to give any of the bond proceeds back, but you have to give some of the interest back to the IRS.”
School board member Jonathan Nickell offered a more distilled take.
“As interest rates go up, the amount of proceeds that we will get from the bond sale goes down. That’s the interest in going out quickly [ahead of the five-year life of the bond]; a lot of people think the interest rates are going to double from here, so that’s why we’re considering going out for the full amount.”
Baugh underscored his excitement about tackling some of the more immediate needs on the school campus.
“Now that the clock’s ticking, I don’t want to rush it, but I don’t want to wait too long, either. The HVAC is blowing lots of great air, but right now we could use some great warm air. If you think about the steps out front from the high school, there’s some exposed rebar,” he said.
He also noted that he and Human Resources Director Dan Blumberg have been working toward negotiations for employee housing, including on “some dirt” downvalley that could become the site of “some decent homes for our teachers.”
While certainly part of the bigger picture, new employee housing is not a priority that the district intends to delay in realizing, Baugh continued.
“Costs are going up; the cost of steel is spiking as we speak. We need to get going,” he said. “Many market sectors were hit hard by COVID, but construction doesn’t seem to be one of them.”