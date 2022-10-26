The Aspen City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to exempt Aspen Mountain Tots from its requirement to operate five days a week and approved its request for a new three-year lease.
After Aspen Mountain Tots submitted data to the city showing why it was not sustainable for the program to operate more than four days per week, staff recommended that council allow the lease change. Aspen Mountain Tots still meets the spirit of the lease, they said, by operating more hours per day and days per year than is required.
Owner Dawn Ryan said without the opportunity to continue operation four days a week, she would have no choice but to close her business, impacting 20 local working families and putting additional strain on remaining child care operators.
“When you talk about capacity increasing by being open on the fifth day vs. total days in a year, we are serving the community. Our capacity is already high,” she wrote in a statement to the council. “If the fifth day were more important than my quality care or central location, my current families would have already opted for a different program.”
Ryan did not make comments to the council during Tuesday’s meeting, but said afterward that she was happy with the result.
Council members were presented with a list of pros and cons for approving the request: the cons being that it would mean failing to provide five days of care per week, and that Aspen Playgroup closed in June based on the premise that an option to operate four days a week was not available at the time.
Despite the lost day of care, council members said that due to the current child care staff shortage, three days of dark classrooms per week is better than seven.
“There are a few more hours, three hours a week more with this, and this council has made funds available for free rent, for increasing the number of interns for child care and to help fund the wages for child care providers,” Councilman Ward Hauenstein said. “A perfect situation for me would be child care five or seven days a week. I will support four days a week and this resolution.”
Councilwoman Rachel Richards added that while it’s challenging to see a taxpayer-funded facility not operate five days a week, she thought that supporting the request was the right thing to do.
“While it is a difficult decision, I appreciate where the operators have gone forward to try to increase the service levels for the community, and certainly the hours that go longer in the day are very beneficial to a working class that has mixed schedules in our community,” she said. “I think we’re very lucky and fortunate to have the operators that we have and who are well-respected.”
Aspen Mountain Tots will be the only child care provider in the Yellow Brick Building to operate fewer than five days a week. The city is still waiting for responses to its request for proposals for the empty classrooms in the Yellow Brick Building, and beginning in January, rent will be waived for all providers in the building.