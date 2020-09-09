While the city government was planning to closer regulate the short-term rental industry pre-COVID, the pandemic has underscored many of the reasons that Aspen’s elected officials consider the directive dire.
On Tuesday, Aspen City Council approved on first reading an ordinance that allows the city to amend its land use code to better regulate and track Aspen’s evolving short-term rental market. The elected officials last discussed short-term rentals during a Feb. 24 meeting. As part of the three-step process to amend any code, the city underwent public outreach with the lodging community and those most directly impacted by the change.
The key issue is that there is inadequate compliance with business license and short-term rental permitting regulations, which in turn reduces the tax dollars collected by the city from short-term rentals and also hampers the town’s ability to understand, monitor and regulate said industry.
“I think COVID has been a huge learning experience for all of us about how it was to try to enforce safety rules, health rules, crowding rules, all these sort of things, and not knowing where the properties that were being used for lodging really were or how many there were,” Aspen City Council member Rachel Richards said. “That’s a huge part of the management and business information that we will get from this service.”
Changing the short-term rental regulations will provide the city with the tools and information required to improve tax compliance and collect essential data about short-term rentals in town, according to a memorandum to the council from finance department director Pete Strecker and community development director Phillip Supino.
Two “unusual” components of the current code are that it allows for an umbrella license for managers of multiple short-term rentals and also for multi-family units in the same complex to submit a consolidated Vacation Rental permit, Strecker said. As part of the amended code, city staff is proposing that individually addressed units obtain a Vacation Rental permit as well as a business license.
Lodging, demand and capacity
“It’s made me wonder how many more lodge beds do we need? How much more push on lodge beds should there be for our community? Have we made up for all the lost lodging already now with short-term rentals? We won’t know that information, either, until we get to a better system,” Richards said.
“But I certainly know a lot of people are kind of wondering, maybe we are full. Maybe we’ve overshot our community plan goals with how many people would be here and how much lodging we need. So I want to take a real good look at that,” she said.
The city finance department earlier this year implemented new software — “MuniRevs” and “LodgingRevs” — that allow it to track all vacation rentals within city limits offered online. Strecker said the software has revealed there about 650 short-term rental units in Aspen without proper licensing.
“This software is really going to help us start identifying those,” he said.
City officials noted Tuesday that the changes to the code are as important to understanding Aspen’s unique lodging situation, and what councilman Skippy Mesirow referred to as an unregulated “Wild West”-type industry that has exploded over the past decade, as the missing sales tax revenue.
That said, Richards pointed to the importance of capturing said dollars, which fund critical services, and in particular amid an economic downturn.
“It’s not just revenue that disappears in the pockets of people in city hall,” Richards said, adding shortly after: “It’s because we’re looking at our budget for next year wondering how much service to our community we’re going to have to cut. And that concerns me. And that’s my interest in making sure every business in this community pays fair share.”
Aspen City Council will continue the short-term rental discussion at its next meeting on Sept. 22.