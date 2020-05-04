The curtain won’t rise on the Aspen Music Festival and School’s 2020 season, as COVID-19 has done what no war or economic downturn could do in the last 71 years — silence live performances.
On Sunday, the music festival and school announced that all performances and educational activities involving the 2020 festival are now canceled; uncertainty about public health orders that may or may not allow small gatherings was one of the reasons cited. The demographics of its aging audience and their potential exposure to the coronavirus likely figured into the cancellation as well.
The decision was made after consultations with hospitals, boards of health and staff leadership, according to Aspen Music Festival and School President and CEO Alan Fletcher. The cancellation of the festival originally scheduled to run from July 2 to Aug. 23 affects 640 students and 120 faculty members, he said.
Deposits paid by the students in mid- to late March will be returned, he said. “If you do it, they will come,” remained a mantra among students until the cancellation was determined to be inevitable, Fletcher said.
Nor will faculty members be present in Aspen this summer. However, “We will be paying a portion of faculty salaries,” Fletcher said Sunday during an interview. “They are the very center of our whole endeavor.”
He said there remains hope that a solo artist could perform before a small audience in August with proper social distancing, but at this time, virtual performances featuring students and faculty members will be the avenue.
Fletcher also said that a weekly series of online events, including both a student showcase and a faculty showcase — plus some “favorite guest artists” — are under consideration. He stressed how important it was for AMFS to “keep close to its community.”
Education at the ‘forefront’
Jonathan Haas, conductor of the AMFS percussion ensemble, said this was the first cancellation of the program in the 36 years he’s been on faculty.
“Never canceled for any reason, although we broke the Wheeler Opera House elevator loading in instruments for the percussion ensemble and inadvertently set off the fire alarms playing a piece by Christopher Rouse about 18 years ago…,” Haas wrote Sunday in an email.
He first came to Aspen in 1962 to learn to ski with his father, Howard Haas, and was a student of the festival for three years before beginning a multi-decade career with AMFS.
Haas, who lives in New York, said he would have had 22 percussion students attending in Aspen this summer. Some students would have been housed in the Marolt and Burlingame seasonal rental complexes.
Asked if there was a great concern for students because of the performance aspect and limits on social distancing, Haas said, “Music education remains at the forefront of our mission, and we are adapting (Zooming) to the best of our abilities in anticipation that this period of time will pass and we will be back in person, when the time is right to do so.”
Haas went on to explain, “Although there is no ‘formal’ offer of instruction on Zoom, I know that some faculty members, including myself, are planning on reaching out to the students and offering both a ‘group meeting’ and in some cases, Zoom lessons during the summer, but not as part of formal instruction supported by AMFS.”
Haas commented on music’s ability to heal during difficult times: “There is no greater healer in the world today, other than medicine, friendship and love … with music as the elixir that has galvanized people from around the world in this challenging time and created opportunities for creativity unprecedented in the history of music and music education.”
Financial losses tempered
In the festival’s published statement, Fletcher was quoted as saying, “We will come together around music again, in fact sooner rather than later. ...The medium may be different but we can and will still share the essence of the Aspen experience.”
The timing of Sunday’s announcement was prompted by the need to confirm piano deliveries from New York and finalize food-service arrangements, Fletcher said.
Earlier in the week, the Ravinia Festival, the oldest outdoor musical festival in the U.S., announced it would not hold concerts in the bucolic grounds and pavilion in suburban Chicago. And on May 1, the Boulder-based Colorado Music Festival announced that its six-week season at Chautauqua Auditorium slated to begin June 25 was canceled.
Fletcher said the financial damage to the Aspen Music Festival and School would be worse if the organization lacked loyal donor support; he said the initial estimate of a $2 million loss on a $17 million annual budget was now looking closer to a $1 million deficit.
“We had some good luck with the [Paycheck Protection Program] and possibly a grant from the NEA,” Fletcher said.
There won’t be furloughs by AMFS staffers but some administrators are taking a pay cut, he said.
Recent discussions between the city and the Wheeler Opera House board about borrowing $6 million from the Wheeler real estate transfer tax fund for emergency relief grants to arts organizations also is of interest to AMFS, Fletcher said. He added that the organization will be in touch with the city “in due course” about the application process.
Ticket buyers for the festival’s summer music season may request a refund, donate the cost of their passes or receive credit for next season. The box office number is 970-925-9042; or send an email to tickets@aspenmusic.org