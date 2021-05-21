To the delight of myriad music lovers and valley locals, the decades-old tradition of gathering on the lawn outside the Benedict Music Tent will be a free experience for anyone to enjoy this summer, Aspen Music Festival and School announced Thursday morning.
The news followed the organization’s announcement last week that, in an effort to mitigate crowds due to COVID, AMFS would implement a reservation system and fee for the lawn this summer.
Aspen Music Festival President and CEO Alan Fletcher said Thursday that the reversal in its decision was in response to the CDC’s game-changing May 13 announcement that vaccinated individuals are no longer advised to wear masks or social distance outdoors. In the same vein, “significant policy changes” that arose from the Pitkin County Board of Health meeting — also on May 13 — additionally prompted AMFS to reevaluate its COVID policies, which the nonprofit had already announced that morning.
“When everything changed last Thursday, it was not possible simply to change all aspects of our ticketing, seating and safety plans at once. Every aspect, from touchless ticketing to pass structures to locations of seating to entrance/egress to fencing the property to lawn management relate to each other,” Fletcher wrote via email Thursday. He added: “It took several days of thinking about how to distance and seat safely on the lawn without a reservation system. But our team did come up with a good proposal that allows the lawn to be free without being unmanageable.
“Crucially, the greatly improved capacity for seating in the tent ratified Thursday afternoon takes pressure off the lawn.”
The initial announcement that AMFS would be charging for seating this summer on the Karetsky Music Lawn came with its share of public criticism, most notably expressed on social media and in letters published in the local newspapers. The music festival noted in its communication that the reservation system and fee — which was $50 “per pod” for Sunday and Friday afternoon shows and $25 for any other day of the week — would only be in place this summer.
Fletcher further explained via email Thursday that when AMFS began planning for the summer, “unlimited” outdoor gatherings were not allowed.
“When we were planning, and all the way through last Thursday afternoon, we didn’t think we could seat people in the tent without distancing that would severely limit attendance. So, we developed the idea of distanced places on the lawn, with limited numbers, and a reservation system,” Fletcher wrote. “If the reservations were free, many people would request a reservation for everything, and then choose what they would come to later. We would be holding spots for no-shows, and this would be intensely aggravating for people who had been turned away, and then would find that many spaces were unused.”
Asked about the public response and its role in the organization’s decision-reversal, AMFS Vice President for Marketing and Communications Laura Smith wrote via email: “Feedback spanned the full spectrum but certainly there was dismay. We knew there would be, and we feel it, too.”
Smith continued: “We all want things to go back to fully normal, we all wish for that. But the reversal has more to do with our ongoing evaluation of what is possible than anything. Our goal is to be responsive to the ever-changing kaleidoscope of factors and bring music to our community as much as possible.”
While it was not immediately clear Thursday for how many years folks have assembled on the music festival lawn to enjoy the sounds of summer in Aspen, Smith confirmed, “it’s definitely been decades.”
“I have seen historical photos that go back decades with people outside, and don’t have any reason to think it was ever otherwise,” she noted. AMFS was founded in 1949 as part of the Goethe Bicentennial Convocation and Music Festival.
While the reservation system is no longer, AMFS will still manage and distance the audience lawn based on recommendations from the county, according to the Thursday announcement. Part of the current plan involves a “pod system,” though specifics of that setup are to be determined.
“People may simply show up and enjoy [shows] for free. Details on how this will work are forthcoming,” the release states.
Asked about the lawn’s capacity, Smith wrote via email, “We don’t have an official capacity per se, but people normally sit with a little distance between parties. A podded lawn may have somewhat more space between groups than usual, but all but the highest-demand events should be in line with attendance of past years.”
Smith added, “We will have some systems in place for high-demand events to facilitate smooth seating and will announce those shortly.”
In order to make necessary changes to its systems, AMFS is delaying its ticket on-sale date to June 1. The release also notes that two highly anticipated AMFS events, “Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony” on July 3 and “Final Sunday” on Aug. 2, will also be streamed live for free. A full streaming schedule for this summer will be released soon.
“While it is a challenging environment and not everything can be exactly as in past years,” Smith concluded, “there will be concerts every day and we are working hard and so looking forward to bringing music back to the community.”