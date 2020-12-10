Let there be (live) music.
Aspen Music Festival & School announced this week plans to present a Winter Music Recital Series at Harris Concert Hall in February. The three concerts — featuring artists with deep Aspen roots — will mark the organization’s first live music event in the era of COVID-19.
“We have dearly missed live music, and it will be hugely meaningful to gather again in Harris Hall at concerts,” AMFS President and CEO Alan Fletcher wrote via email Monday. “We have teams of people working with public health, and learning from peer organizations, to make sure we will meet or exceed all public health guidelines and have strict safety protocols in place for the health of all.”
The series will start on Feb. 11 and 12 with two nights performed by friends and musical partners, violinist Robert McDuffie and AMFS Music Director Robert Spano on piano. It will continue Feb. 18 with rising pianist and Aspen alumnus Tengku Irfan, and conclude on Feb. 25 with the Calder Quartet, also featuring Aspen alumni.
“From what we have learned, we see we can have concerts safely, pending the conditions of the moment,” Fletcher said. “And there is no doubt that coming together to re-experience the connective power of live music will be nothing less than extraordinary.”
The curated programs include works from the heart of the classical music repertoire by Beethoven, Brahms, Chopin and more, as well as masterpieces by others such as Villas Lobos and John Corigliano.
Safety protocols will include limited and distanced seating; an HVAC system that will bring fresh air into Harris Concert Hall and not recirculate interior air; and increased sanitization efforts, including hand-sanitizer stations set up throughout the venue. All concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last approximately one hour with no intermission. Tickets to the Winter Music Recital Series will go on sale Jan. 13.
AMFS is also planning an in-person, socially distanced summer series in 2021. Tickets will go on sale in April.
More information on both series may be found at aspenmusicfestival.com.