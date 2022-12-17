The city of Aspen announced Friday that Assistant Police Chiefs Bill Linn and Linda Consuegra will share the responsibilities of interim police chief into 2023. Also, Utilities Director Tyler Christoff will become deputy director of public works in January.
Linn and Consuegra will lead the Aspen Police Department following the departure of Chief Richard Pryor until a permanent replacement is named. As of Friday, Consuegra officially moved into the interim role and will serve through Feb. 5, then Linn will serve from Feb. 6 through March 22, according to a city news release.
“We have the unique opportunity to allow two internal candidates to experience the full role of the chief’s position in our community as they prepare for upcoming interviews,” City Manager Sara Ott said in the release. “I am confident this will be a seamless experience for the community.”
Ott was not available for further comment on Friday. The city manager’s office is working with a search firm to develop a pool of candidates for Pryor’s successor. Recruitment is currently open and applications will be accepted through Jan. 5.
According to the release, 24 people have applied so far, all with diverse experience and backgrounds. Preferred applicants will be identified in January and February, and an announcement of finalists will come no later than March 3. On-site interviews for the final candidates will be held on March 8-9. On March 8, the community will be invited to a finalist meet-and-greet at City Hall from 5:15-7:15 p.m. More information about the position can be found at governmentresource.com.
Consuegra and Linn will work collaboratively throughout both their periods of leadership to maintain APD operations, support staff throughout the transition and maintain the department’s levels of service alongside other partners in the community, according to the release.
Linn has worked with the Aspen Police Department since 1994. Prior to that, he worked at the Aspen Daily News. Consuegra has lived in Aspen since she was 12 years old.
In his new role, Christoff will be responsible for executive-level management and oversight of the city’s comprehensive public works program, including infrastructure services, capital assets and housing development. The deputy director of public works is a term-limited position, and is part of a transition in anticipation of the retirement of current Public Works Director Scott Miller in the next few years.
Christoff possesses more than 18 years of experience involving transportation construction, engineering, project management and water and electric utility management, the release says. He started his career with the city of Aspen in 2006, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry.
The release adds that more information about the search for a new utilities director will be released in January.