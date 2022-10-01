The city of Aspen named not one replacement for Kids First Director Shirley Ritter, but two, as announced in a city press release on Friday.
Megan Monaghan and Nancy Nichols, two Aspen natives who currently work for Kids First as quality improvement supervisor and office and building manager, respectively, will split the role between the two of them after Ritter retires at the end of this year.
“We’re looking forward to working together and moving forward with Kids First, and being open to doing what’s best for Kids First and staff and doing that in a way that feels positive for everybody,” Nichols said.
Ritter announced her retirement in June along with the news that the city would be conducting a nationwide search for her replacement. Ultimately, Assistant City Manager Diane Foster said that when Monaghan and Nichols put together a proposal suggesting the split role, it made more sense to hire two people with a wide range of knowledge about the area and the programs than one person with no familiarity with Kids First or Aspen.
“It was a suggestion that Megan and Nancy came up with. They came to me and said, ‘We think we can share this role and we think it’s good for Kids First,’” Foster said. “We sat down and told the program directors ... and they were very pleasantly surprised. They thought it was a really good move because of the continuity. They know Kids First and they’ll be bringing new ideas to the table.”
Monaghan has worked for Kids First for seven years, following four years as an early childhood teacher and the experience of operating her own child care business. Nichols has been at Kids First for 20 years and also has early childhood teaching experience. In their new roles, Monaghan will oversee programming, as she does in her current role, and Nichols will handle budget and administration, as she currently does. Both women will be considered department heads and will be the go-to points of contact for issues or support.
“We have a lot of shared skills but we also have a lot of complementary skill sets and that’s why the shared leadership model is such a great idea,” Monaghan said. “Where our skills really meet is being good listeners, and two of our big goals are listening and building relationships.”
On Nov. 17, Ritter will officially retire and Monaghan and Nichols will take over from there. As Kids First and child care in general move into more challenging times, Monaghan said that having two people step into the leadership role seemed like the natural way to do things.
“Knowing that Kids First is sort of moving into a new era, the landscape of child care looks so different than it did even five years ago that I think it really requires two skill sets and two people,” she said. “Kids First’s mission has always been to serve the child care programs and families and young children, ensuring quality and affordability and that’s not changing. This new co-leadership team, we are different people and we have a lot of great new ideas and we’re just really excited to take Kids First to be able to support the community the best way that we can in really new ways.”
Kids First is a city entity that operates as a resource center for young children and their parents, providing a bridge between families and the child care programs. Foster said that’s what makes Kids First so important.
“Knowing the importance of relationships in the community — they do parenting classes, they provide support for families, financial aid — without the relationships with the programs, Kids First would just be a funding agency, and it’s so much more than that,” Foster said.