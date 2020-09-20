Aspen native runs across the U.S. in ‘journey of self-discovery,’ film makes world premiere at SkiCo film fest

After the presidential election in 2016, Rickey Gates, like many Americans, realized that he didn’t know his home country at all.
In fact, the Aspen native acknowledged he was more familiar with other parts of the world than the country in which he was born.
Unlike most Americans, Gates sought to change this — and committed to running 3,700 miles across the U.S. in an effort to get to know his neighbors better.
Gates’ extraordinary experience is the subject of a documentary called “TransAmericana,” which Aspen Skiing Co. will unveil the world premiere of on Saturday at 8 p.m. as part of its annual film festival, The Meeting. Traditionally held at the iconic Wheeler Opera House, this year’s festival is drive-in style at the parking lot of Buttermilk Ski Area. (More details can be found below.)
Gates calls the journey — which he also documented in his debut book, “Cross Country” — one of “self-discovery.”
“I just wanted to get to know the country a lot better on a one-on-one basis and eliminate the middle-man of media and social media and a narrative that’s being pushed without any firsthand experience,” Gates said in a phone interview Friday.
That narrative, he continued, is rooted in political ideology and based on the notion that America is deeply divided as a nation. Along his journey, which commenced in South Carolina and culminated in San Francisco, Gates said he found the opposite to be true.
“We’re way more similar than we are different. At the core of everything, we all really want the same things. But how we get to that, I feel has been exploited quite a lot,” Gates said. “We’re 95% the same and 5 to 10% different. And the ability to try to flip that narrative — making it seem that we’re so much different than one another and that we need to choose sides — is poisonous and it’s actually not the case. We all just want what’s best for our families, and we want to be safe and happy and have opportunities. And I think there’s a lot of different ways to go about doing that.”
Another goal of Gates’ trip was to try and make the experience relatable or recreate-able — as much as possible, at least — for the Average Joe.
In other words, Gates by and large only looked to resources, opportunities and logistics that would be available to a normal, non-sponsored athlete. An exception to this is Gates’ involvement with Salomon TV, which sent a camera person to follow a few weeks of the journey at its beginning, middle and end. But Gates himself documented the majority of the five-month crisscross. He also limited his trip to a total budget of $5,000, equaling $1,000 per month.
Gates said this was important because “I see a lot of endeavors out there in the world that don’t inspire me at all because they’re just not accessible at all to the common person.”
On average, Gates ran about a marathon’s distance (26.2 miles) per day.
On hoping to inspire others, he acknowledged, “Maybe not to run across the country — but to run across their county or town or go talk to a complete stranger.”
A 1999 Aspen High alum, Gates attributes his love of the sport to running on the cross-country team, his coach and the local community.
“I had a coach who insisted that we get on the trails a couple times a week, not only for training but also for our souls,” he said. “That’s how I continued on with that part of my running career.”
Production of “TransAmericana,” which author and ultra-athlete Rich Roll labeled “exquisite and arresting,” concluded nearly a year ago. Gates cannot name a better place to debut the 75-minute feature film than his hometown.
“I’ve gathered a lot of support from the community since pretty much the day I was born,” he said.
The Meeting
A lot has changed since Aspen Skiing Co. launched The Meeting 16 years ago. In the fall of 2005, SkiCo invited roughly 40 or so ski and snowboard industry folks — athletes, producers, media, etc. — to Aspen for the inaugural film festival.
What was initially envisioned as a single-film premiere evolved over the years into a bon-a-fide, four-day series of lectures by snowsport industry leaders, conferences and films.
While the pandemic squashed the conference portion of The Meeting, SkiCo felt strongly that it could still offer the film festival by way of a drive-in. The ski company hosted nearly 20 drive-in films at the Buttermilk parking lot this summer, SkiCo director of event development Deric Gunshor said in an interview this week.
“For us, so much has been canceled and the ability to go out and do something has been so well received. We’re a creative group that likes to find ways to make things happen,” Gunshor said. “I think the reality is that we have to learn to live and still do these things. Throwing up our hands and canceling everything isn’t who we are.”
The Meeting kicked off Sept. 19 with a screening of Matchstick Productions film, “Huck Yeah,” which features Aspen legend and ski world icon Klaus Obermeyer.
On Thursday, Teton Gravity Research’s newest film, “Make Believe,” will debut locally at 8 p.m. Featuring pro skier and valley native Colter Hinchliffe, the highly anticipated film marks TGR’s cinematic debut into the Aspen-area backcountry.
‘Make Believe’
Hinchliffe said he bugged — and “practically begged” — the higher ups at TGR to check out the Elk Mountains to the point that they actually obliged.
By mid-February, a crew from the Jackson Hole-based media company was in the area filming. Asked for specifics on location — though a skier never reveals his spots — Hinchliffe offered, “throughout the valley in some of my favorite backcountry stashes,” accessed by snowmobile or alpine touring.
Although Aspen rivals ski destinations across the world, Hinchliffe noted a key difference between skiing-worthy and film-worthy.
“The skiing can be great out here, just like super long, fun runs, but when you’re filming, you’re looking for really steep, technical spines, pillows and kind of twisted terrain, and Colorado’s not full of that kind of stuff,” he explained.
Filming in the Elks also is difficult because the snowpack is thin and avalanche risk can be high compared to other areas, he said.
If anyone knows where to find the goods, it’s Hinchliffe. The 34-year-old grew up skiing in the valley and has dedicated many a day to “figuring these zones out.”
In addition to Colorado, “Make Believe” was shot in Japan, Jackson Hole, British Columbia and Montana. Timed in conjunction with TGR’s 25th anniversary, the film celebrates a company and the athletes who have turned their wishes into reality.
Logistics
Parking passes to “Make Believe” and “TransAmericana” can be purchased at $40 per film. A parking pass will grant access for a single vehicle and its passengers. Parking options will be divided into three groups based on scheduled arrival time. Placement of vehicles in the lot will be determined by vehicle size with the smaller group going up front and larger group in the back. If customers are late for the designated arrival time, they will be placed into the next one available.
Parking permits will be sent to the purchaser via email and must be printed and displayed in the front of the vehicle for admission. Guests are allowed to bring in food and beverages. Walk-ups and cyclists are prohibited at this time.
There is a limit of 150 cars per movie with a space in between each vehicle. Guests are required to wear a facemask if leaving the vehicle to use the restroom and are asked not to wander between cars.
Tickets and more information can be found at aspensnowmass.com.