The countdown to 2022 is just two days away, and the city of Aspen’s fireworks show is all set to light up the sky at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
The New Year’s Eve celebration is free and open to the public. Festivities will take place in Wagner Park from 6-9 p.m. Despite concern about the spread of COVID-19 and the cancellation of some New Year’s Eve celebrations across the valley, the city is planning to move forward with the event and confident that the outdoor setting will provide a safe evening.
“The city of Aspen is pleased to be presenting an outdoor New Year’s Eve event where people have enough room to spread out from one another,” said Mitzi Rapkin, communications manager for the city of Aspen. “We look forward to working with the community at the event to ensure that everyone does their part to social distance and be respectful of their neighbors. And of course, we look forward to bringing in 2022 with optimism and hope for what the future holds for the city and our vibrant community of residents and guests.”
The city is following Pitkin County’s guidelines for COVID-19 and will be posting signage throughout the park encouraging attendees to follow the county’s healthy practices, such as maintaining social distance and staying home when sick. While there is a countywide public health order in place requiring masks in all indoor public spaces, there is no order limiting the size of outdoor gatherings, although the city will adjust accordingly if such an order is announced prior to the event, Rapkin said.
The city is also not expecting staffing shortages due to COVID-19 to impact the celebration. Representatives from the city’s Parks and Special Events departments will be present, as well as security personnel and officers from the Aspen Police Department.
The city will not have a second fireworks display at midnight this year due to supply chain issues, but there will be live DJ music and a bonfire in the park beginning at 6 p.m. The city will also post a digital midnight fireworks display on its Facebook page for anyone at home to watch while they count down to the new year.
Guests and residents are also invited to participate in a virtual “Trash the Past” event on the city’s website by anonymously sharing any relinquishments or desires to “burn the past” in a ceremonial act of unleashing yourself and moving forward. Participants can then virtually release these burdens into the wind, send them down the river or send them flying into outer space.
Aspen’s Dec. 31 celebration is not the only fireworks display to enjoy throughout the valley this year.
Snowmass will host a fireworks display commencing at 10 p.m. at Fanny Hill, with other New Year’s Eve events kicking off at 6 p.m. at Snowmass Base Village.
Glenwood Springs will also host a fireworks display at 7 p.m. at Two Rivers Park. Starting at 3 p.m., there will be face painting, live music and hot cocoa at the Bethel Plaza on 7th Street. The city will also place a 30-minute traffic hold on Devereux Road at 6:50 p.m. and fireworks are weather-dependent.
Two Rivers Park will be closed to the public and viewers are encouraged to watch from home or downtown to avoid crowds. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged for those watching outdoors in downtown Glenwood.