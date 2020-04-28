Aspen City Council to review 5G regulations tonight
Aspen City Council tonight will consider an ordinance regulating the aesthetics of incoming 5G towers in city limits. The second reading of the wireless communication facilities design guidelines was pushed back amidst coronavirus measures that took over the city council’s meeting agenda in March. Tonight’s meeting will include public comment. In order to do so the public must contact the city ahead of time to be added to the virtual meeting.
The guidelines would allow for small cell wireless facilities to be placed at the top of a pole measuring up to 25 feet. The suggested location of these poles is in place of an existing streetlamp. Currently Aspen’s tallest streetlamp is 19.5 feet. The city hopes that a third party vendor can create the infrastructure that wireless facilities would then connect to, instead of each communications company creating their own pole in the public right of way.
The guidelines also prohibit the poles in front of protected mountain view planes, near historic buildings and neighborhoods, or in the right of way to designated open space. Upon being installed the wireless cells would need to be tested to ensure the radio waves being emitted meet FCC standards.
Comment deadline is Friday for North Star Management Plan
Friday is the final day for the public to comment on a draft update to the North Star Nature Preserve Management Plan.
Pitkin County Open Space and Trails extended the comment period on the draft update and pause outreach meetings due to social distancing required by the coronavirus response.
The plan, an executive summary and a survey to provide input are available on the North Star page at www.pitkinOSTprojects.com.
The plan focuses on restoring the natural ecology and native vegetation after 30 years of agricultural use and allowing for the river’s organic migration with minimal human intervention. The land to the west of the river remains closed to public access for the protection of wildlife.
The plan’s recreation section reinforces the existing rules and regulations to ensure that the natural resource values and user experience are not compromised by increased use. New messaging, education and enforcement efforts seek to better communicate the expectations for users. The recreation access corridors and public access areas remain the same.
After public comments on the draft are compiled, it will go before the county’s open space and trails board and then the board of county commissioners for review and adoption.