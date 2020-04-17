Heightened avalanche danger with recent storm
With more than a foot of snow falling at elevation in the recent storm cycle, backcountry users are warned of increased avalanche danger
“Due to heavy snowfall and the recent storm cycle, it is strongly recommended that you limit your uphill and downhill skiing and riding,” says a message from Pitkin Alert.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center forecast for the central mountains says that dangerous avalanche conditions exist.
“The most dangerous slopes will face north through east to southeast, near and above treeline, where winds are drifting storm snow into dense, thick slabs. On steep slopes where storm totals exceed 10 to 12 inches, you may be able to trigger small avalanches even in wind-protected areas. Use caution in your terrain choices, stick to low angle-slopes less than 30 degrees for safer riding options,” says the CAIC forecast.
Pitkin Alert advises backcountry users to “exercise caution and judgement on and below high-angle terrain. The ski areas are closed and no avalanche mitigation has occurred since March 14.
“Please treat the ski areas with the same care you would in the backcountry and stay aware of your surroundings at all times. You assume all risks when entering the ski areas.”
If you get in to trouble, there is no ski patrol. Call 911 for emergencies and rescues.
One extra week to file for Aspen food tax refund
The city of Aspen is doing a one-time extension to the food tax refund to allow residents an extra week to apply in case COVID-19 related issues caused them to miss the original deadline. Applications are now due at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, instead of the normal April 15 deadline.
Aspen residents who lived within city limits for the entire year of 2019 and who have been registered to vote since at least Jan. 1, 2019 are eligible to apply for a $55 food tax refund, which is now available as an online application.
To qualify for the food sales tax refund all applicants must:
• Submit the food sales tax refund application by the deadline.
• Have resided within the Aspen city limits for the full 2019 year.
• Have been registered to vote in the city of Aspen from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019.
• Be able to prove residency within Aspen city limits for 2019 and if still living within the city, ensure your current address is the same as your registered voter address.
Residents 65 or older and residents that are legally blind are eligible for additional refund payments. For persons barred from registering to vote, there are some exceptions to qualify.