RFTA shifts to Phase 4 service starting Sunday
RFTA will implement service changes to meet anticipated increases in demand beginning Sunday, May 10, the transit authority announced Wednesday. Last week during a special RFTA board meeting, staff was empowered with flexibility to respond to the easing of COVID-19 business restrictions.
Included in the new phase will be the ability to reduce social distancing space when necessary by accommodating more passengers per vehicle when warranted. Service frequency on some routes will also increase in this phase. Face coverings remain mandatory for all bus riders.
“It is evident to RFTA that maintaining the nine-passenger social distancing bus capacity limit while providing its Phase 3 barebones service plan will be challenging,” the statement read. “RFTA is already seeing higher passenger demand” than was provided in Phase 3 service levels, which were in effect for all of April.
“By providing higher frequency service, the demand for service can be more evenly distributed which, in itself, should help to reduce the number of passengers at one time on any given bus,” the statement continued.
Phase 4 service involves "modest service increases for essential valley workers and persons traveling for essential purposes, including travel to and from work,” it was noted.
Effective Sunday, the following routes will be impacted by the Phase 4 level changes:
• BRT service will be reintroduced at 20-minute headways starting at 4:34 a.m. upvalley and 6:15 a.m. downvalley and ending at 4:37 p.m. upvalley and 6:18 p.m. downvalley.
• Local Valley buses will have extended service hours until 10 p.m. upvalley and 12:15 a.m. downvalley. Buses will have half-hour frequency between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. upvalley and 6:15 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. downvalley.
• Hogback service will have two additional morning trips from Rifle and one additional trip to New Castle from Glenwood Springs in the midday.
• Ride Glenwood service will resume the normal schedule and service hours.
• Service to Snowmass Village from the Brush Creek Park & Ride will have half hour service from 6:15 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. then once an hour until 12:30 a.m.
• No change to city of Aspen services
An additional change was noted: “For Phase 4, given the limited number of bus operators available (because of the high number of drivers that are sheltering at home for their protection against COVID-19), RFTA will not be in a position to back up every bus. Instead, backup buses will be strategically deployed at locations around the service area and put into service when available to help reduce the number of times the 9-passenger limit is exceeded.”
RFTA is asking that employers offer flexible work scheduling options "whenever possible” for their workers to help spread out rush hour demand and minimize crowding on buses with restricted capacities.
Also, RFTA will continue to operate paratransit services for individuals in Glenwood Springs, Aspen or Carbondale with a disability. Contact RFTA at 970-945-9117 for information. To monitor the latest schedule changes, check out RFTA’s website at rfta.com.
Carbondale elects fire board members
A total of 2,115 ballots were received for the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors election on May 5.
Gene Schilling, who earned 1,589 votes and runnerup Sydney Schalit, with 1,089 votes, will each serve a three-year term as fire board director.
Joe Enzer finished third with 863 votes in the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors election, according to district public information officer Jenny Cutright.