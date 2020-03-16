Airport operations normal, for now
Local airport officials met on Sunday to discuss impacts from the coronavirus situation and how best to handle the increased activity of travelers wanting to get into and out of Aspen quickly.
Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director John Kinney said operations are generally normal. Nationally, airlines are waiving fees for flight change orders. As for local car rentals, the minimum age for renting a car has been lowered to 18, and drop fees for one-way car rentals are being eliminated temporarily.
“There are no plans to shut down the airport,” Kinney said. “Everyone who needs to get out of Aspen will be accommodated by the end of the week. We are operating as scheduled.”
Commercial flight operations were busy over the weekend, with heavy outbound demand, according to Bill Tomcich, liaison between the community and the airlines that serve Aspen.
“With good weather, most flights have been operating largely on schedule. On (Saturday) all 38 inbound flights and 37 out of 38 outbound flights successfully arrived or departed from ASE (three-letter identifier for Sardy Field).”
Kinney said a decision will be made Monday about reducing the number of people who will be allowed in the secure area near the airport’s gates, just past the TSA checkpoint. The capacity is 527, but that could be reduced by 60 percent because of recommendations regarding social distancing to guard against the spread of the virus.
Kinney said the three airlines would be running about 32 inbound and outbound flights per day from Aspen over the next two weeks, which is normal for the time of year. Tomcich said he spoke with the airlines and that schedule reductions and capacity cuts in response to falling demand are imminent, “but so far no cuts to future ASE flights have been made.”
Free parking in Aspen starts today, Downtowner, Car-to-Go suspended
The city of Aspen announced Sunday it is offering free daily parking everywhere in the downtown core and residential areas beginning at 10 a.m. today. Time limits will still be enforced by the city’s parking officers.
According to a press release, those time limits equal four hours maximum in the downtown core and 72 hours in residential zones. There still is no parking allowed in the downtown core from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m., ever. The parking office will continue to enforce illegal parking.
“The city is making this change in recognition that some public transit services are being temporarily reduced or suspended and some vulnerable populations may not be able to utilize mass transit at this time,” the release says. “This temporary waiver of parking fees will be reviewed again by March 31 to determine if it will continue, be modified or if fees will be reinstated.
As of Tuesday, the Downtowner service and Car-to-Go programs are being suspended until further notice. “These suspensions are in order to promote the recommended social distancing between parties and ensure vehicle cleanliness,” the release noted.
The direct Aspen Highlands bus and Galena Street shuttle also will be suspended beginning Tuesday.
Ashcroft skiing is open and free
Ashcroft Ski Touring in the Castle Creek Valley is bucking the coronavirus-closure trend and has announced it will remain open to the public until further notice.
A press release issued over the weekend noted that Upper Castle Creek Road and many of Ashcroft’s cross county and snowshoe trails will continue to be groomed “during this challenging time.”
In addition and “as a courtesy to the community,” the trails will be free of charge. However, the ski shop will not be open for rentals nor will the Pine Creek Cookhouse be in operation.
“The management and employees feel it necessary to join others in taking prompt action to limit the community spread of this horrible virus,” a statement from owner John Wilcox says.
“Outdoor activity is extremely beneficial for the spirit and soul when anxiety and stress are high, join us outdoors and enjoy the mountains.”