Pitkin County updates public health order
Pitkin County on Wednesday updated the county’s COVID-19 health order to align with state guidelines regarding gathering sizes and restaurant rules.
A news release from the county said the changes include extending the restaurant rules to April 17 and limiting gatherings and events to no more than 10 people.
The moves are designed to prevent further spread of COVID-19. The new health order directs restaurants and other sites to stop in-house service for the next 30 days. “This move was made jointly with Eagle County,” the release says.
It follows an order from Gov. Jared Polis, and is directed at most venues, particularly around food service. These venues are directed to close for in-house food service, except for take-out services, the release says.
“This update expands our original order to be aligned with the guidance from the governor’s office,” Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to monitor and evaluate needs for extending the timeline and service coverage.”
Recognizing the need for essential public services, Koenemann said the orders are not directed at certain community functions, such as public transit; some governmental services such as the clerk and recorder offices; gas stations; medical services and hospitals; law enforcement; fire services; emergency medical services; banks; grocery stores; and pharmacies.
Those types of services “are all allowed and encouraged to remain open as long as they are following the public health order guidelines for social distancing and transmission risk mitigation, to the extent possible,” the release adds.
Foundation work affects Hallam Lake ponds
The city of Aspen has announced that during foundation work for new city offices, the contractor working on micro-piling activities inadvertently intersected an under-drain system below the Rio Grande parking garage.
The incident caused a mix of cement grout to be introduced into the city’s dewatering well. The under-drain system flows to the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies ponds at Hallam Lake and the Roaring Fork River. The system is one of the water sources for the ACES ponds.
“Some grout from the foundation work traveled to ACES’ upper and lower pond locations at Hallam Lake,” said Robert Schober, a city project manager, in a prepared statement. “Our project team took immediate actions to assess the damage and activate a clean-up action plan.
“We are working very closely with ACES on responding quickly. We take our environmental stewardship very seriously and mitigating this is our project team’s first priority right now,” he added.
The incident has been reported to the state in accordance with “best practices in water-quality protections,” according to the release.
The city has ceased all micro-piling and foundation work. The project team is taking immediate steps to ensure such incidents don’t happen again, the release states.
April Long, the city’s clean river program manager, said in a prepared statement: “The city is taking this very seriously as the health of the river, lake, wildlife and ecosystem are fundamental to Aspen’s water quality standards, quality of life, and environmental values.”
The impacted water resulted in the loss and injury of dozens of fish and “left a film over the upper pond’s vegetation and substrate,” Long added. “The water is running clear today as all activities that caused this have ceased; however, there is some remaining evidence that appears in and around the ponds.”
The city’s drinking water quality was not affected, the release says.