Elective surgeries resuming locally
Elective surgeries — put on hold to help preserve scarce protective equipment needed in the case of a COVID-19 outbreak locally — will resume at Aspen Valley Hospital and the Midvalley Surgery Center today.
Patients will be screened using a PCR swab test to ensure they do not have COVID-19. AVH has 500 of the swab tests on hand and continues to use those to test residents with coronavirus symptoms. A statement from the hospital says resuming surgery is part of an overall reopening as social isolation mandates are slowly lifted in different sectors.
“This decision to resume nonurgent, nonemergent surgeries, procedures and outpatient services aligns with our community’s cautious approach to reopening the community, staying vigilant with social distancing and safety measures,” the statement reads.
“Today, and throughout this crisis, Aspen Valley Hospital stands ready to provide supportive care for patients, including those with COVID-19 symptoms who may need hospitalization or a higher level of care.”
Patients whose scheduled surgeries were canceled due to public health orders will be contacted directly for rescheduling. AVH is still encouraging telehealth in all cases for which remote consultations are possible.
City cancels spring cleanup event
The city of Aspen will not be holding its annual spring cleanup event this year due to the COVID-19 situation.
Traditionally, the city’s streets department schedules pick-ups at people’s homes and brings discarded and recycled materials to the landfill, a Thursday notice from the city states.
“We look forward to bringing the event back next year,” the city said.
The Pitkin County Solid Waste Center, more commonly known as the landfill, is open to the public with limited services. “You can recycle glass, cardboard, paper and plastic there, and drop-off compost,” the city said. Check the center’s website for more details at landfillrules.com.
Aspen’s e-waste collection event is tentatively scheduled for June 20 at the parking lot of the Marolt Ranch seasonal housing complex of Castle Creek Road. However, implementation of the event is dependent on coronavirus-related public health orders.