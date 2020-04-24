Winter driving conditions predicted for Western Slope
The National Weather Service’s office in Grand Junction issued a winter weather advisory on Thursday that was to be in effect for much of the northern Western Slope high country through noon today.
The advisory said that 4 to 8 inches of snow would accumulate above 10,000 feet in the Gore and Elk mountain ranges and central mountain valleys.
“Travel could be difficult, especially over Vail Pass,” the advisory said, adding that a detailed map of snowfall could be found at weather.gov/gjt/winter.
The Colorado Department of Transportation also advised motorists to prepare for winter driving conditions along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor and across northwest Colorado through Friday morning.
“Motorists doing essential travel should expect 5 to 9 inches of snow at the Eisenhower/Johnson memorial tunnels and Vail Pass on I-70 as well as at Berthoud Pass and Rabbit Ears Pass on U.S. 40,” a CDOT news release says, adding that travelers should plan for a lane closure in the eastbound lanes of the tunnels.
Motorists are urged to heed state and local stay-at-home orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, “particularly when it is snowing,” the release states.
“Avoiding travel between cities and regions is an important part of limiting the spread of COVID-19 between different communities,” the release adds. “People heading to the mountains should know that most camping is closed, picnic areas and facilities at some trailheads are not available and some backcountry parking lots are closed (or have limited capacity).”
For the latest road conditions and travel information, visit cotrip.org.
Improvements to highway in Leadville start in May
The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor United Companies plan to begin working on U.S. 24 in Leadville in early May. The project includes two miles of resurfacing in downtown Leadville from Mountain View Drive to Elm Street, as well as improvements to most intersections.
The project includes a new traffic signal as well as upgraded push buttons and indicators for pedestrians, a CDOT news release says. The demolition and reconstruction of curbs, gutters and ADA ramps with sidewalk tie-ins will complete the improvements. Approximately 90 new curb ramps will allow for better accessibility for persons with disabilities, a statewide initiative for CDOT since 2018.
Project mitigation includes alternating intersections that will remain open to allow for pedestrian flow. The city is currently working on alternative plans for parking, which will be publicized at a later date. The project is expected to run through October.