Aspen-based Global Warming Mitigation Project recently revealed the winners of the 2022 Keeling Curve Prize, an annual award for projects that assist efforts to offset climate change.
A GWMP news release says that this year’s winners were recognized for innovations such as green nitrogen fertilizer production, seaweed cultivation for cattle feed and alcohols produced from CO2.
Each year, the Keeling Curve Prize awards $25,000 to 10 projects and programs across the globe with demonstrated success in reducing, eliminating, avoiding or drawing down greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere. The 2022 prize attracted nearly 400 applications, according to the release.
A winners’ ceremony was held live in Darmstadt, Germany, last month as part of the Curious2022 Future Insight Conference. GWMP Executive Director Jacque Francis announced the winners onstage with 2020 KCP Laureate Lukas Mörchen of Generation Forest and 2019 KCP Laureate Frederique Seidel of World Council of Churches.
“Greenhouse gas emissions are the driving force behind the climate emergency. This can and must be addressed, worldwide. Elevating and investing in proven projects and programs is a valuable way the GWMP is lighting up the landscape for a livable future,” Francis said in a prepared statement.
The 2022 winners are:
• KOKO Networks, a Kenya-based international technology company said to be leading the way in clean ethanol cooking fuel and cooking products.
• Nitricity, of San Francisco, which is commercializing a “breakthrough technology” that produces fertilizer using only air, water and renewable energy, the release states.
• Canopy, of Vancouver, which works to transform unsustainable supply chains, catalyze innovative solutions and keep the world’s vital forests standing.
• Wastezon, based in Rwanda, which reportedly envisions a waste-free world by using a mobile app to connect recycling industries with households to transact recyclable solid wastes.
• Air Company, of New York, which transforms carbon dioxide from the atmosphere into alcohols that can be used to create everyday products like hand sanitizers and spirits.
• Symbrosia, a Hawaiian company working on natural solutions to drastically reduce the methane produced by livestock around the world.
• MEETS Coalition, of Seattle, said to be a “new approach to deep energy efficiency” that harvests energy from commercial buildings.
• GreenMax Capital Advisors, a New York-based group of international clean energy investment advisory and management-consulting firms established in 1994.
• BasiGo Inc. an early-stage e-mobility startup based in Kenya that’s looking to revolutionize the public transportation sector by providing public transport bus owners with a cost-effective electric alternative to diesel.
• Enzinc Inc., a zinc battery company in California that’s making an advanced rechargeable battery for mobility and stationary uses.