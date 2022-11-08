To Aspen climate-solutions advocate Jacque Francis, the enthusiasm heading into this month’s annual global warming summit wasn’t all that high until the last few weeks — even days.
Francis, executive director and founding board member of Global Warming Mitigation Project, said momentum picked up for the United Nation’s COP 27 gathering in Egypt partly because of the recent presidential election result in Brazil, with Luis Inacio Lula da Silva defeating the incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro.
Under Bolsonaro’s leadership, Brazil allowed a massive deforestation of the country’s rainforests, in support of agribusiness interests, and put little effort into global climate solutions. Upon taking office four years ago, Bolsonaro promised to pull Brazil out of the groundbreaking 2015 Paris climate accord and to dismantle the country’s environment ministry, although ultimately he didn’t fulfill those threats.
Francis, who left for the conference in Sharm el-Sheikh on Friday, said although the Brazilian president-elect doesn’t take office until January, he is expected to attend COP 27 and set a tone for Brazil’s newfound commitment to climate solutions, seen as one key to the success of the overall movement.
“(Lula da Silva) is coming to the conference, and that sets this tone of Brazil coming back into the climate space — which is super important because of the value of the rainforest in the global climate puzzle,” Francis said. “That's really added some momentum and excitement with climate leaders around the world.”
Another momentum-building turn for the conference was UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s late-hour decision to attend the conference. Sunak spoke at COP 27 on Monday, and according to a story in The Guardian, announced the UK would triple its funding to help underdeveloped nations adapt to the impacts of climate change.
The topic of wealthy industrialized nations providing “reparations” to smaller and poorer countries is one aspect of this year’s gathering, which ends on Nov. 18.
“Sunak has announced that he is going to attend, which is a 180 on where he was a week ago,” Francis said. “So there’s some excitement and momentum that wasn’t originally a part of these climate talks.”
As in previous years, Francis is leading a delegation to the annual conference with members focused on influencing policy and change as well as raising awareness about the efforts of the Aspen nonprofit. Delegates include staff members of the nonprofit, private-equity investors in the climate-solutions arena and previous winners of the GWMP’s annual Keeling Curve Prize, among others.
“This year, our delegation is much more designed to improve the financial support for this organization, rather than just elevating what we’re doing,” she said.
Francis said hopefully, the end result of COP 27 will be movement away from “talking about the urgency” of making commitments to climate problems, with efforts focused on actually putting policies into action.
“We don't have time to wait for people to act on climate,” Francis said. “It feels like now people are getting that through their heads and saying that we have to put some effort into it and gain some momentum coming out of Sharm el Sheikh.”
For more information about the Aspen nonprofit, visit globalwarmingmitigationproject.org.