Reading between the lines of Aspen Skiing Co.’s latest occupancy report — which recapped April, the pandemic ski season at large and looked ahead to this summer — one message is apparent: Enjoy the peace and quiet while it lasts.
A number of indicators suggest as much, starting with a summer that is shaping up to be Aspen-Snowmass’ busiest ever and trickling into a September that shows little signs of slowing down, ultimately narrowing the gap for the fall offseason.
By the following shoulder season in the spring of 2022, corporate and professional travel, which “drives the majority of key occupancy changes in May,” is expected to rebound, SkiCo Vice President of Sales Kristi Kavanaugh said Friday.
Asked if the sentiment — which has been expressed recently by local government officials, business owners and leaders across various sectors — that Aspen-Snowmass is in for a record summer is spot-on or a touch hyperbolic, Kavanaugh replied: “I believe this to be very realistic, and barring a tragedy, I have no doubts it will be.”
“I believe summer will set new records,” Kavanaugh, who could be a considered the definitive source on the subject locally, continued. “Snowmass’ best summer was 2019 and they are currently outpacing 2019 in June, July and August. Assuming no major fires or other catastrophes set in, I predict this will be our busiest summer in history.
“Let’s just say, I will be riding my bike a lot this summer,” she quipped.
Strange winter, strong ending
In an overview of the pandemic winter that was, the occupancy report offers context to portray the “true rollercoaster” of the past season: Nationally, the season commenced with low confidence in a vaccine rollout, hospitals nearing capacity and a slower booking pace attributed to the presidential election.
The effect is merely an extension of what happens from a consumer and economic standpoint amid a presidential election.
“Every four years while our country is busy fighting over candidates, consumer confidence dips and people hesitate on buying decisions,” Kavanaugh said, “and therefore, every four years we see a slow start to winter occupancy pace.”
The occupancy report and executive summary, which was released on Friday, then points to Aspen’s required traveler affidavit and rental household limitations as the sources behind “an initial flurry of cancellations and concerned guests.” In the absence of international travel, tourism, sales and marketing industry folks focused on driving more domestic visitation than ever, according to the report.
“We redirected resources historically designed to grow international travel to drive domestic travel instead,” Kavanaugh said.
Evidently, these efforts were successful: Domestic visitation was up this year, and this April marked Aspen’s second busiest ever — behind only 2019, which introduced a new music festival, called The Après, at the base of Buttermilk Ski Area. Aspen’s occupancy for April 2019 was 41.4%.
As this April began, occupancy was at 24.8%. With late bookings, solid air service and a week extension to the ski season at Snowmass, Aspen ended the month at 32.9% which was 4,155% better than April 2020. Snowmass saw its fourth-busiest April at 33.5%.
“A strong way to end a strange winter,” the report read. Overall, total occupancy for the 2020-21 winter season was 42.2%. This represents an 11.4% decrease from last year’s 47.7%.
Typical May slumber
As of April 30, occupancy for the month of May was pacing at 16.1% — a 1,730% increase over last year. This was to be expected as many lodges were closed last May due to COVID-19, the report notes. In contrast to 2019, the month was 27.4% booked at the start of that year.
Neither Aspen nor Snowmass see many “individual” visitors in May, Kavanaugh said, noting the lack of major holidays, school breaks and inconsistent weather.
“[May] is very reliant on group activity to push visitation,” she added. “Corporate or professional groups are still hesitant to travel therefore impacting May negatively. I would expect to see a rebound next year.”
September looking strong
With vaccination rates and consumer confidence on the rise, summer occupancy in Aspen-Snowmass is currently on the books at 29.9%, according to the report. This outpaces last summer’s projected occupancy of 10.1% by 196%. July is posting the highest occupancy at 52.2%.
The current numbers also are outpacing those of 2019 — “a remarkable statistic considering all the events and groups would have been on the books this time two years ago,” the report states. In 2019, projected occupancy by the end of April for that summer was 28.2%
September is pacing at almost double to 2019, according to Kavanaugh. The Food & Wine Classic postponing from its usual June date to September, as a result of the pandemic, is likely a contributing factor, she said. Tickets to this year’s Food & Wine festival, which will operate at a reduced capacity, sold out in less than a week.
Other factors at play with regard to September occupancy include the dates of Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashana, Kavanaugh said.
“It’s a bit too soon to tell,” she concluded, “but I see no reason why September won’t be a strong month this year.