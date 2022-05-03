Hungry Aspenites on a budget will still be able to pay $8 for a beer and a slice of pizza, at least through June, Ryan Chadwick confirmed Monday.
Chadwick, who owns Aspen Pie Shop at 307 S. Mill St., is currently on a month-to-month lease with developer Mark Hunt and was informed in March that he’d have to vacate the premises to make way for another business in the beverage industry.
But he was told even more recently, “I’m definitely here through June,” he said. “That I know.”
And while Chadwick wasn’t able to confirm with certainty that the pizza joint will remain beyond the end of next month, he was “optimistic” that the establishment would remain, well, established “through the summer season.”
“The $8 slice and a beer lives on,” he said.
Although staffing shortages continue to plague many local restaurants and bars — a remnant of the COVID-19 pandemic from which many sectors have not yet recovered — Chadwick said Aspen Pie Shop isn’t experiencing such difficulties.
“We’re solid on staff — I didn’t lose anyone,” he said. “Luckily, I locked down employee housing, and that helps us a lot.”
Chadwick also operated the adjacent space, at 305 S. Mill St., for six years. Over that time, several business iterations have served Aspen patrons and tourists, as Grey Lady, Mr. Grey and, most recently, as Nakazawa, a sushi pop-up done in partnership with Michelin star winner Daisuke Nakazawa.
Chadwick opened Nakazawa in December 2020, and even then, he wasn’t sure his short-term lease with Hunt was going to continue.
“Mark Hunt extended our lease, which is great, because I thought we were losing it,” he said, adding that the Pie Shop had done “really well” the previous summer and that he had shared his excitement with Hunt about the Nakazawa concept. The rest, as they say, became history.
Ultimately, both Nakazawa — that space will soon be occupied by the Wild Fig, which is moving from its previous location at 315 E. Hyman Ave. — and the Aspen Pie Shop will indeed become part of the city’s historical chapters. But Chadwick is already looking ahead, to Taikun Sushi.
Taikun, too, was a sushi concept that had already seen success in New York that Chadwick brought to Aspen as a pop-up initially. In February, he partnered with Marble Distilling Co., which has a tasting room in the Aspen Mountain Residences (formerly the Hyatt), to bring a 10-day experience to the space.
“I talked to Carey [Shanks] and Connie [Baker] about it a while ago, and they loved the idea,” Chadwick said of the husband-wife ownership team behind Marble Distilling in February. The hope even then was that there could be room to create a more permanent experience if all went well.
All went well.
“We’re doing Taikun at Marble Bar!” Chadwick said Monday.