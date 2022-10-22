It’s not a trick — this Halloween, Aspen Pie Shop really is closing its doors for good. Oct. 31 will mark the end of cheap eats at the 307 S. Mill St. location.
Ryan Chadwick, the restaurateur who splits his time between Aspen and New York and counts Escobar, Aspen Pie Shop and Taikun among his current operations in town, is planning to close with much fanfare.
“We’re going to throw a big Halloween party and blow it out. I have a couple of ideas for themes I’ll announce this week,” he said.
Aspen Pie Shop — home of the $8 slice-and-a-beer combo — was already existing on borrowed time. Chadwick operates the eatery on a month-to-month lease with building owner Mark Hunt, and was given notice in March that he’d have to vacate his business to make room for renovations for the next leaseholder.
Then, in May, he got the news that his lease was being extended through the summer months. Still, being informed that this month would mark his last was a bit of a letdown.
“I knew the day was coming, but we got notice and they are going to start doing their renovations for the tenant,” he said. “I’d been holding on for as long as possible to that lease. Kind of like Grey Lady, [which we had for] five or six years — we thought it was going to be one. Pie Shop, it’s been almost three years now. It’s been a good, long run. I think the whole team is really happy with what we’ve been able to put out there.”
Hunt did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday afternoon regarding his next tenant. The exact concept that will take over the space has yet to be confirmed, though it will be operated by a national spirits company.
Still, Chadwick said he is glad for the experience. Aspen Pie Shop holds a soft spot in his heart.
“That brand, I’ve enjoyed kind of watching it grow. And I really liked that a lot — the whole kind of mystic pizza vibe in Aspen,” he said. “I feel bad for the staff because they’ve enjoyed working there and we’ve had some of the same guys since we started [in summer 2020].”
As a business proprietor in Aspen, Chadwick has made it a priority to offer housing to his team members. It’s a strategy that has been effective over the years: One of his Escobar employees, for instance, has worked for him for 11 years. It was an ethos that worked for Aspen Pie Shop, too.
“We had J1s in there working; we had locals in there working. We had two or three employee housing units, so that stuff is a bummer,” Chadwick said. “It’s pretty insane. You treat your employees well and it will always pay off for you in the long term.”
While affordable housing opportunities remain scarce in the valley, finding employment opportunities is not difficult for experienced hospitality or restaurant professionals, he continued.
“I’m almost certain my staff will find new homes pretty quick because of the job — out there, there’s a limited number of quality employees as far as finding people. Everyone’s looking for help,” he said.
For now, Chadwick plans to be in Aspen, relishing Aspen Pie Shop’s final days. Whether there will be a resurrection of the concept remains unclear.
“I don’t know if there will be a second turn for Aspen Pie Shop — another iteration somewhere else — but we’ll see. I’m always looking for projects,” he said. “It’s a different business climate from when I started doing this stuff, that’s for sure.”