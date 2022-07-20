Elected officials from Aspen and Pitkin County had the “kumbaya moment” many of them were looking for during a housing discussion Tuesday evening — but no clear direction emerged on how, when or even if they will work together to add to the affordable housing inventory.
The joint meeting at Aspen City Hall came a few weeks after the city council sent a letter to the Pitkin County commissioners asking them to consider placing a question on the ballot in November to raise funds to build affordable housing. City officials indicated they needed a bigger contribution to the effort from the county. The majority of commissioners said in a July 5 meeting they needed to sort through policy issues internally before they ask county taxpayers to pony up, and they declined to place a question on the November ballot.
The city request and county response threatened to create a divide between the elected bodies.
“I know it’s been tense,” Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said Tuesday. “I feel like there’s been tension about everyone taking their ball and going in separate directions.”
She said she hopes that doesn’t happen. McNicholas Kury favored proceeding with a ballot question for housing this year but was alone in that view.
Councilman Ward Hauenstein said some of the statements he read in newspaper reports from the July 5 commissioners’ meeting about the city request were “disheartening and hurtful” because they suggested there was distrust and wariness of the city housing direction.
“It’s not just a city issue. It’s all of us,” Hauenstein said. “You have more undeveloped space in the county than the city does. I’m really looking at a kumbaya moment here, where we can all work together in the same direction.”
Commissioner Francie Jacober walked back strong statements she made at the July 5 meeting that the affordable housing shortage was largely a problem of the city’s making because that’s where the job growth was occurring. When looking the council members in the eye, she said she didn’t mean to suggest the affordable housing crisis is Aspen’s responsibility.
“I don’t think it’s Aspen’s problem,” Jacober said. “It’s a valleywide problem.”
Once the boards moved past smoothing over hurt feelings, they dove into the crux of the issue — what should local government do about the affordable housing crisis without adding to the upper valley’s rampant growth?
“I think what we’re all having a hard time — and what our business community and others are having a hard time — getting our arms around is that the free-market housing that has supplied 60-75% of Aspen’s workforce and Pitkin County’s workforce and Snowmass Village’s workforce is gone,” Councilwoman Rachel Richards said. “It is no longer a viable market.”
There is no housing being built for the workers earning the wages in the jobs the Aspen economy is producing, she said.
Richards, herself a former Pitkin County commissioner, restated what the earlier letter asked: urging the commissioners to explore ways to find funding to help build housing.
“That letter doesn’t ask the county to give its money to the city or to give its money to APCHA or to lose control of it in any way shape or form,” she said. “It was really just trying to say, ‘Can you guys start helping us out with the shortfall before we have a major market disruption?’ — which we’re starting to have already.”
Commissioner Greg Poschman was steadfast that a lot of issues must be explored between the two governments before he would be comfortable entertaining the city’s request. One of the biggest issues is examining policies of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority.
“There’s a lot of mistrust, concern and fear in our APCHA housing,” he said. “I wonder sometimes if maybe APCHA has gotten so big that, really, we’re becoming a company town. And I don’t like the smell of that.”
Later in the meeting he elaborated on his concerns: There is a segment of the community that is concerned about the growth implications of addressing the affordable housing crisis.
“I do have concerns,” Poschman said. “I do have trust issues. It’s not just me alone. I’m not out here in my own little bubble.”
Poschman said he supports exploring options with the city, but favors alternatives that don’t add to brick and mortar.
The next step between the two boards was a little murky at the end of the meeting. The county commissioners aim to have a major policy discussion on housing direction by the end of the year, Clapper said. She and Aspen Mayor Torre directed the respective government managers to also coordinate another deep-dive joint meeting on housing issues.