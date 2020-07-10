Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director John Kinney has announced his retirement from the position he has held since December 2014.
His retirement is effective Aug. 10, according to a county news release.
“John’s tenure at the airport has seen significant improvements in airport safety, security, passenger experience, and air service development for the community,” the release states.
The airport earned national recognition and awards from the FAA and other organizations with Kinney at the helm, according to the release. Most recently, he worked with community leaders on the ASE Vision process to align community values and future developments at the airport, including a new terminal and airfield safety improvements. The process involved more than 100 members of the community in developing plans for the airport’s future.
“I want to thank John for his work over the past six years and truly congratulate him on the many improvements he made at the airport during his tenure,” County Manager Jon Peacock said in a prepared statement.
“The airport is in better shape than when John arrived six years ago. John’s deep knowledge of the aviation industry and ability to partner with commercial airlines, the general aviation community and the community at large will be missed,” Peacock continued, adding, “John has brought on a strong team at the airport and we look forward to a smooth transition.”
Aside from his work on ASE Vision — a process that led to a committee’s recommendation to county commissioners that the airport’s runway be widened to accommodate the next generation of aircraft that will replace the aging CRJ-700s currently serving commercial flights into and out of Aspen — Kinney has taken a hands-on role in other airport projects ranging from security safeguards to parking lot realignments.
Kinney also brought attention to overcrowding issues in the airport’s terminal building, which led to new systems and processes for moving travelers and baggage on days when airport staff and commercial airline workers were overwhelmed.
He will remain on a consulting retainer with the county for three months after his retirement to ensure a smooth transition of airport projects and operations.
“I love this airport and this community, my wife and family will continue to call this home and live here in the valley, and I am proud of the work we have done here,” Kinney said in the release. “We have accomplished a great deal and at the same time lowered operational costs and provided opportunities for an outstanding staff to excel in their respective careers.”
Added Peacock: “I have enjoyed working with John and I wish him and his family the very best as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.”
Kinney has worked in the aviation industry for more than 30 years. He has led teams in Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Long Beach, Montana and Arizona.
Prior to the Pitkin County airport position, Kinney was director of emergency management at Los Angeles International Airport. Before that, he served as national director of aviation management and operational services for the aviation consulting firm of Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc.
He also formerly served as deputy manager of aviation at Denver International Airport, where he oversaw airport operations, emergency management, and public safety and security. Before Denver, Kinney served in the Transportation Security Administration as federal security director in Montana and as deputy federal security director in Chicago.
His background also includes 10 years as airport director at the municipal airport in Scottsdale, Arizona, and nearly five years as assistant manager at Long Beach Municipal Airport in California.