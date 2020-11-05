There was a different sound to the engine of the plane that flew over Greg Poschman’s house Wednesday. It caught the attention of Poschman, a Pitkin County commissioner who is well acquainted with the noise the oft-used CRJ-700 jet makes on final approach into Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
The plane that was performing test flights here Wednesday was the Embraer 175, which was being tried for performance in these conditions, said Marissa Snow, a SkyWest spokesperson. She said the airline uses between 160-180 of these types of planes in its fleet of about 500 across the country.
“They are proficient in operating in various airports across North America,” Snow said. The Embraer 175 has a wingspan just under 94 feet, which makes it legal to operate into Sardy Field, where wingspans are limited to 95 feet.
Coincidentally, Poschman was preparing for a meeting on the ASE Vision Committee Final Airport Recommendations when the Embraer 175 flight near his Brush Creek home disturbed his thoughts. The SkyWest test flights, which had no passengers other than crew, continued Wednesday until about dusk.
The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners will host a public meeting at the Hotel Jerome 4-7 p.m. to talk through next steps of the airport plan. Attendance will be limited to about 50 people.
Information on reservations (to control capacity due to social distancing) will be available on the county’s website. The meeting will be filmed by GrassRoots TV and streamed live on YouTube.
Hard to reach consent
“I was walking my dog before my long meeting,” Poschman said about Wednesday’s ASE Vision meeting which maxed out at over four hours.
“I looked over and saw a big airplane, not a CRJ. It tried several approaches with different sorts of aborts. It went around several times.”
Poschman described his aural experience to the other commissioners and county staff on Wednesday. Steve Child, like Poschman, newly reelected to his commissioner seat, also heard the plane as it flew near his family’s property in the Capitol Creek Valley.
Poschman said “the air was really still” and that he also noticed a CRJ-700 flight on Wednesday, but said it wasn’t as loud as the Embraer 175.
As the commissioners pore over the airport’s recommendations, both formal and informal, that have come from experts and the citizenry, they will balance competing interests. Lessening the airport’s impact on the environment by providing carbon offsets and emphasizing public transportation are some of the goals.
The airport advisory committee worked for 15 months to develop the final recommendations for the BOCC’s considerations.
The most important of the goals is safety, reminded Rich Englehart, deputy county manager. And if the airfield isn’t modernized, that limits the types of planes that can use the Aspen airport, something that commissioners are well aware of and which emerged during a discussion Wednesday about fleet mix.
Enter SkyWest’s Embraer 175, which Poschman critiqued as being “noisier and dirtier” than the CRJ-700.
In reviewing the 15 recommendations that have been produced from the airport vision statement, No. 12 has proved the most vexing in the process, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said Wednesday.
“This was a hard one to reach consent,” Peacock said. He noted the shared goal of wanting “safer, quieter planes that continue to serve our airport in the future.”
Whether the airfield should be modified or reconfigured in the future to potentially allow planes with wingspans larger than 95 feet comprises the crux of goal No. 12.
The majority of the Pitkin County commissioners want to have discussions with the Federal Aviation Administration and the airlines before signing off on a airport layout plan and potentially ceding control of what kinds of planes can operate in and out of Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
“Say we do build a bigger wider runway in anticipation of cleaner aircraft coming in the future. What we’ll have in the near future, are larger, noisier and dirtier aircraft. We’re not going to keep them out.”
Commissioner George Newman agreed that this particular recommendation “exposes the cracks of 15 months of work.” Commissioner Kelly Kury McNicholas was also of similar mind.
According to Newman, “Currently the next-gen aircraft will have wingspans greater than 95 feet. Our goals need to be current.”
The board has felt a degree of confidence that planes with lower emissions, possibly even those that run on electric power, and are quieter are just around the corner.
A copy of the BOCC’s recommendations will be posted on the county’s website prior to the public meeting in the Jerome ballroom.