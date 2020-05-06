As Pitkin County prepares to move toward a “safer-at-home” model effective Saturday, local child care centers are trying to determine when to reopen and what that will look like.
A number of local child care providers plan to reopen — to a restricted number of seemingly healthy and socially distanced children per day — sometime next month.
“As with a lot of other people, it’s a little bit of a wait and see for each individual child care program,” Kids First director Shirley Ritter said Tuesday. Kids First is an early childhood resource program under the city of Aspen’s umbrella.
“We’re working as closely as we can with public health looking for some of that specific guidance, because clearly, they’re working on getting a lot of businesses reopened, and they know that that requires child care, as well as summer camps,” Ritter said. “I’ve been getting a lot of calls also from parents with older kids, wondering what that looks like. And that’s a really good question, too.”
Carrie Tippet, executive director of the Early Learning Center, sent a letter to parents via email on April 28 informing them of the center’s plans to reopen on June 1. While current county health restrictions limit gathering sizes to five, that number will exceed to 10 under the safer at home policy.
Come June 1, Tippet expects to reopen preschool and pre-kindergarten classes to no more than 10 children and two teachers. Pre-COVID-19 state child care licensing laws already restrict the size and ratio of infants and toddlers to teachers per room. Consistent with most local child care centers, Tippet expects to cap the younger rooms to eight infants or toddlers and two teachers.
At the Early Learning Center, Tippet or a fellow staffer will monitor every child outside the building upon entry. Daily screenings will include a temperature check and questions to the parents: “Does your child have a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or have they been exposed to anyone with these symptoms?” Tippet wrote in her email to parents.
If any parent answers “yes” to any of the questions or a child shows a fever above 100.4, he or she will not be permitted into the school for at least 24 hours, she said. Only staff and children — no parents — will be permitted inside the Early Learning Center, and social distancing will be required.
“It’s going to be a change for the kids,” Tippet said Tuesday.
While some parents are concerned about dropping days due to the restricted classroom sizes, Tippet said, she credited the families she works with for being flexible and accommodating.
“We’ll basically be playing it week by week,” she said. “Everybody’s very understanding, and I know it’s hard on parents.”
At Woody Creek Kids, founder and director Christina Holloway said she is awaiting more direction from the Pitkin County public health department but hopes “to get all of my ducks in a row to open June 23.”
“I’m probably going to be one of the latter [child care centers] to reopen,” Holloway said Tuesday. “I’m really trying to err on the side of caution.”
Like Tippet and other local child care directors, Holloway sent a survey to parents asking when they hope to send their children back to school. Holloway said she only heard back from about half of the families she serves, speculating that many parents are feeling completely inundated right now.
The 20 or so responses that did she receive, however, revealed a mixed bag: “A handful of parents said we’ll come when you’re open … and a lot said they won’t be ready [to bring their children back] until the fall,” Holloway said.
She noted that none of the parents she works with have pressured her into reopening before she is ready. Holloway also echoed the level of support she’s felt.
Looking ahead at what reopening her center would look like, she pointed to the challenges of trying to tell a 2-year-old to maintain social distance.
Kids First child care health consultant Robin Strecker said Tuesday that most local centers intend to reopen sometime in June, based on recent conversations with their directors. Strecker, who is also a registered nurse, is working closely with child care providers to figure out ways to safely, appropriately and creatively reopen.
Outside limiting classroom sizes, monitoring children’s symptoms and social distancing, part of that conversation is also determining what, and how much, personal protective equipment is necessary.
“Programs are making plans and trying to think through the processes of how they will have children back, and what that means for parents, what it means for their programs, what kind of supplies [they need], what level of cleaning is needed,” Ritter said. “All of that is a whole different level than what [child care providers] were doing before — which was already a lot.
“It is challenging to get some answers,” she added.
On a positive note, Ritter said the city’s financial assistance to child care programs (as part of its emergency relief efforts) is a blessing. While she is working with programs to explore various ideas, one particular initiative seeks to provide “emergency financial aid” to families in need.
“It’s one of those catches where [parents] need a job in order to afford child care, but they really need child care in order to take a job,” Ritter said. “The emergency financial aid that we’re working on is intended to bridge that gap.”