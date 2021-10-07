The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board discussed how to prevent buyers from winning bids on homes in need of repairs during a Wednesday meeting that focused on seller’s standards and capital repairs.
The discussion was part of a long-term agenda looking at right-sizing, seller’s standards and other ways to make the APCHA system more fair to everyone, board Chair Carson Schmitz said.
Board members were tasked with asking themselves who should pay for repairs on decades-old units inhabited by past lottery winners or lived in by the same family for many years, before the units are relisted. Board member Rachel Richards said that if the new regulations are adopted, they should be presented very clearly to owners and new buyers.
“I just want it on the deed restriction that these are the expectations,” she said. “I’m not only trying to protect owners, I’m trying to protect our new buyers as much as anyone else. I want to make sure it’s reasonably well-understood, transparent and fair.”
In a memorandum to the board, APCHA staff said they were attempting to answer two key questions: whether the approach to seller’s standards and capital repairs should be the same for all units; and what to do with units that are priced well below the median price for the category and are likely in need of updating.
Staff also proposed an additional approach for all Woody Creek and Smuggler Run mobile homes, homes that are priced 40% or more below the median category value that need updating, homes that an inspector deems to have significant life or safety issues, and homes that an inspector deems to be in acceptable condition relative to life and safety.
In addition to different approaches based on the condition of a home and home type, staff recommended a focus on who pays for capital repairs and if any outside funding will be required for the first time an APCHA deed-restricted ownership unit is sold after the implementation of the new program, according to the memo.
Richards noted that repair costs will vary depending on each unit’s category. She asked how APCHA could make it fair across all categories.
“We have to understand, what does it really cost to maintain your unit over time?” she said. “We’ve never really said, ‘How much does it cost someone — anyone — to really keep that home in good repair?’ Are we expecting category 2 people to put in the same amount of dollars as the category 4 people? Is that realistic?”
The board discussed their general support for the program for about an hour before debating how to fund it. Schmitz said it would be important to reward people who take care of their units with some sort of incentive, but the various types of units will require different regulations for each.
“This is a massive, massive list. We’re talking about big, big, big change,” he said. “I look at this and go down the road of the complexities and the cost, and how do we manage this and also maintain the incentive to continue to keep your property up?”
Staff will work to find an accurate amount of funds they would need for such a program, and the issue will come back to the board at future meetings.
In other news, the APCHA board supported a regulation change to reduce the age of a dependent to qualify for a bedroom from 24 to 19.
The board’s next meeting is set on Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. in the Pitkin County administration building. Members of the public are encouraged to attend in person or over Zoom for the public comment portion of the meeting. Meeting agendas can be found at apcha.org.