Richard Pryor, the outgoing Aspen Police Department chief as recently announced, isn’t a big fan of the term “community policing.”
As far as he’s concerned, police work is at the behest of the community, so “community policing” feels oxymoronic. It’s not lost on the British citizen that he was able to spend his nearly 30-year career in law enforcement in the United States in a community that shares his views.
“I realize how incredibly fortunate I’ve been to have a career in a place that has not only supported but sort of insisted on the style of policing that I think we’re, most of the time, able to provide: this concept of community policing,” he said Thursday, adding, “which is a moniker I’m not hugely keen on because I’ don’t see any other way of policing, idealistically.”
The city of Aspen announced on Thursday Pryor’s intentions to retire from his post — he’s closing in on 15 years at the helm — in the local police force on Dec. 17, but the chief said that he communicated his plans internally in March. It’s a good thing, too, because it allowed City Manager Sara Ott to get a jump on identifying the professional recruiter that will help steward the search to fill Pryor’s role.
They’re big shoes to fill, so to speak. While Pryor became police chief in 2007, he began his career in law enforcement in the ’90s, when he started in Aspen as a community safety officer. He graduated from the police academy in 1996, then served as a patrol officer, sergeant and assistant chief, a press release from the city of Aspen explains. He has worn six different badge numbers and is the longest-serving chief in the history of the Aspen Police Department.
During those years, of course, he’s seen the discourse shift significantly around the field — especially in the last few years, with the Black Lives Matter movement finding renewed national energy in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in May 2020 — which he finds welcome public discourse.
“I think now, with the degree of questioning that the police have come under in the last two and half years, has bolstered the fact that police need to listen even more intently to their communities, and that’s a great thing,” he said. “That’s the way to build accountability and the way to build a trusting relationship with the people you in effect work for — your community. It’s critical.”
As for Aspen’s relationship with police? Pryor said that while conversations have evolved nationally around the role of law enforcement, locally, the values that set the stage for his early career remain today.
“This is a unique place … for us to be able to police in the way we police. I’m grateful for that. I hope the community appreciates that we have the space and the time to be able to really listen and help people figure their way through life when they need it — that’s been fairly constant throughout my career,” he reflected. “I don’t know that I would’ve become a police officer in an environment where that didn’t exist. And so for me, I think it’s always sort of matched my values set back from Day One.”
It’s an approach and ethos that has not gone unnoticed over the years.
“Richard has been a pillar of our community for many years,” Aspen City Manager Sara Ott said in a statement. “I admire his professionalism, compassion, leadership and determination to deliver police services in a uniquely Aspen way. Community policing in Aspen is different from nearly every other community — a testament to Richard’s and the department staff’s keen listening and responsiveness to the town’s needs and expectations.”
When asked about the proverbial highlight reel of his career, Pryor didn’t speak to the obvious big wins, such as APD’s participation in the 2017 formation of the multi-jurisdictional Pitkin Area Co-Responder Team — known as PACT — with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Snowmass Village Police Department and mental health professional agencies. Rather, he said what comes to mind are the innumerable “little” wins, the ones that made big changes in an individual’s day or life.
“Honestly, it’s as much the smaller things where you knew you made a difference in someone’s life for the better. Those things, they’re just so massively rewarding,” he said. “They’re personal to people.
“And then just the massive relationships — the amazing relationships that I’ve been so lucky to form and have over the years with whether it’s people on board here or in the community or my peers around the state and country, I just have so much gratitude for that,” he continued.
As for what’s next, Pryor hopes his departure makes room for others to shine even brighter in the department and in the community. He hinges a lot of his efficacy as a leader on how well he’s nurtured and supported his assistant police chiefs, Bill Linn and Linda Consuegra, and everyone else on the team.
“My role here has been to try to prepare succession within the organization at all of the levels, whether it’s providing viable candidates to succeed me if they’re the right person for the city … the next sergeant, et cetera,” he said. “So that’s kind of an ongoing role that I have. I think that there is a lot of untapped talent here, and I think there’s always a time to get out of the way and make room for that.”
He’ll stay as involved as ever until his last day in December, he noted. In the meantime — before it’s time for Pryor and his wife to rejoin family in the English countryside to live “off the grid for a bit” — the city is already underway in its process to identify its next police chief, according to the press release.
“Under the city’s Charter, the city manager is responsible for selecting and hiring the police chief, with the confirmation of Aspen City Council,” it details. “The city intends to use the assistance of a professional recruiter to identify and encourage a wide range of applicants. The community will be invited to meet finalists and share impressions of the candidates with the city manager later this fall.”