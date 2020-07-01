Aspen police responded to a call reporting an alleged sexual assault at Scarlett’s restaurant late Saturday night at around 11 p.m.
The situation was described as a “delicate” one, but “everybody in the situation has been identified, and we’re communicating with all involved,” Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn said, adding that the incident is still under investigation.
Few details were available Tuesday because of the ongoing nature of the investigation, other than to confirm that police arrived on scene at the East Hopkins Avenue nightspot “overnight Saturday” and took a report of the alleged assault. The alleged victim was transported to a hospital.
“Everything was going exceptionally well, as everyone was adhering to the compliance orders, and then fuuu-- — this happened,” proprietor Andrew Sandler said Tuesday evening.