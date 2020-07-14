Aspen police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a handbag from Louis Vuitton on Sunday afternoon.
As shown in video surveillance footage taken in the store, a man wearing a hat and a mask walked through the front door — despite signs instructing customers to wait for an employee escort — and subsequently left the same way he came, but picked up an $1,800 handbag on his way out.
“We were called to Louis Vuitton at about 4 p.m. yesterday, July 12,” Aspen Police Assistant Chief Bill Linn said Monday. “He walked back toward the front door, grabbed the handbag — which was about four feet from the door — and walked out, then ran away north on Mill Street.”
No arrest has been made yet, but police are actively investigating the incident and utilizing the store’s security footage to generate leads. Tips from members of the public are welcome, Linn added.
Those with information may call the Aspen Police Department at 970-920-5400.