A 31-year-old woman that was transported from the Little Nell to Aspen Valley Hospital, where she later died, has been identified.
Alexandra Turner, of Newport Beach, California, was visiting friends in Aspen, Aspen Police Detective Rick Magnuson confirmed Tuesday morning, adding that Turner's next of kin had been notified of her death.
An autopsy is being performed today, and the cause of death will pend on a toxicology report, which can take up to eight weeks.
"There's not any sort of threat to public safety at all," Magnuson said.