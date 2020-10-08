A city of Aspen program has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for promoting an exemplary example of water efficiency.
In an announcement Wednesday by the city of Aspen, the 2020 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award was touted.
“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized the City of Aspen’s Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper (QWEL) Program with a 2020 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award for promoting WaterSense and water efficiency in 2019,” according to the city’s press release.
WaterSense, a voluntary partnership program sponsored by the Environmental Protection Agency, recognizes utilities, builders, manufacturers, and other organizations that make it possible for billons of gallons of water to be saved each year.
The QWEL Program provides “landscape professionals with affordable hands-on demonstrations and education on proper plant selection for the local climate, landscape water use, irrigation system design and maintenance, controller programming and operations, and sustainable landscaping,” according to the release.
It further stated that some 871 billion gallons of water had been saved through the program in 2019; also saved was energy to heat the water and money not spent on utility bills.
“Since the program started in 2006, our WaterSense partners have made it possible for consumers and businesses to save more than 4.4 trillion gallons of water and $87 billion on utility bills,” Veronica Blette, WaterSense Program Manager, was quoted as saying. “Our award winners in particular have gone above and beyond to make water, energy, and money savings easy for Americans.”
Lee Ledesma, Utilities Finance and Administrative Manager for the city, stated: “Aspen is honored to receive the WaterSense Partner of the Year Award and looks forward to continuing our ambitious outdoor water efficiency efforts.
“We realize that running a utility is a multifaceted effort and Aspen is always aware that our resource is finite. Along with our customers we work together to conserve throughout the year and particularly in times of drought. We are proud of our cooperative efforts,” she said.
More information about WaterSense and the 2020 award winners may be found at: www.epa.gov/watersense.