Local arts, culture and community programs, along with health and human services organizations, are now able to apply for grants from the city of Aspen until Jan. 7.
Every year, the city awards grants to various organizations throughout the valley, ranging from arts programs to Aspen Public Radio to nonprofits like the Buddy Program. Last year, the city awarded a total of $1.4 million in grants, according to Communications Manager Mitzi Rapkin.
“This is a way to really support the community in a way that helps it grow,” she said.
The city has made a number of enhancements to the grants program this year that are designed to increase community participation, transparency, and efficiency, Rapkin said in a news release. Changes include removal of the first-year funding cap, publicly available review criteria and an overarching grant program philosophy along with strategic focus areas for each grant program.
There will also be a separate grant review committee for each of the three grant categories: arts and culture, community programs, and health and human services.
The city does not have its own health and human services department, but through intergovernmental agreements with partners such as Pitkin County, in the past the city has been able to award grants to programs like Aspen Strong, the Aspen Homeless Shelter and Planned Parenthood. This year, according to the city’s strategic focus statement, health and human services grants will focus on programs that address mental health and substance abuse, including reduction of suicide rates. In addition, programs that support community and family connections also are a priority area.
“The city of Aspen strives to be a healthy and resilient community by supporting a comprehensive system of accessible mental and physical health care, human services, and community resources,” the release says.
Wednesday’s announcement of the new grants application process came a day after the election in which ballot question 2A — which will divert money from the Wheeler Opera House real estate transfer tax fund to support the Wheeler Opera House, the Red Brick Center for the Arts and other arts and culture organizations — was victorious. However, Rapkin said the new grants program is not related to the election and it is too early to say whether any arts organizations will receive funding through the WRETT instead of a city grant.
“Moving forward, because of the vote last night, instead of having the Red Brick be funded through our general fund, it will be funded from Wheeler RETT funds,” she said. “As far as the money for granting arts into the future and the passage of the ballot initiative last night, it’s too early to say.”
Aspen City Council will work in the coming weeks to decide how to appropriate the WRETT funds among more than 20 local arts organizations. The Red Brick will receive a portion of the money, although it is established as a city department and has not received a city grant for a number of years, instead obtaining its money from the city’s general fund.
At a work session on Oct. 11, the Aspen City Council discussed the Red Brick during a 2022 budget review presentation. Red Brick Director Sarah Roy asked the council for funding related to capital projects such as sewer maintenance and other expenditures, including money for new full-time employees. She also said she expected a 2-4% increase in facility fees and new art program fees for flexibility to create new classes.
Mayor Torre asked if a “yes” vote on 2A could have an impact on moving some demand off of the general fund and potentially free up some space for other funding avenues. City Manager Sara Ott said that the 2022 budget was based on the presumption that there was no ballot question in order to be conservative in case 2A did not pass.
“If the ballot question were to pass, what we would do is make some accounting changes,” she told Torre. “So when we bring you in January an appropriations ordinance, we would actually appropriate a new section in the Wheeler Opera House fund for funding the Red Brick Center.”
Going forward, any local arts, culture, community or health and human services organization that meets the grants program’s overarching philosophy is eligible to apply for a city grant. Information about review criteria, eligibility and the application process can be found at cityofaspen.com/383/grants.