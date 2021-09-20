When Aspen High School junior Océane O’Shea Jones heard Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tell a group of reporters earlier this month that he may support abortion restrictions in his state similar to those being enacted in Texas — banning abortion when cardiac activity can be medically detected, often around six weeks — it had a chilling effect.
“What they did in Texas was interesting and I haven’t really been able to look enough into it,” DeSantis said during a West Palm Beach press conference, referring to the Texas law. “I am going to look more significantly at it.”
The Texas law was passed in May and, after a 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court decision denied an emergency appeal made by abortion providers, seriously calls into question the efficacy of the protections afforded women’s access to reproductive health options by the 1973 Roe v. Wade case. At present, the Texas law is the most restrictive in the country. Presently, Colorado is one of seven states without any term restrictions.
“That just really freaked me out,” O’Shea Jones said of DeSantis’ comments. “Florida is also a swing state — just like Colorado — so it’s totally [plausible] that that could happen here as well. That’s very frightening. There’s actually been hundreds of copycat laws like the Texas law made by conservative states, but they were all pushed out because of the Roe v. Wade 1973 case. But now that’s not being upheld.”
O’Shea Jones, who moved to Aspen from Los Angeles and has spent her sophomore and junior years at AHS, has always been a proud activist. She marched in the 2017 Women’s March in L.A., helped organize Black Lives Matters protests in Aspen last year and, as editor of the ASH Skier Scribbler, had published works on sex education advocacy in both the school paper and in The Aspen Times and Snowmass Sun.
So when the national Women’s March organization put out a rallying cry for a nationwide peaceful protest movement Oct. 2 — two days before the Supreme Court reconvenes for its October session — O’Shea Jones heeded the call, organizing a local march, which will start at Paepcke Park at 11 a.m. The plan is to then march through the downtown core, to Wagner Park and back.
“We’re trying to get the Planned Parenthood in Glenwood Springs to speak, and I also contacted all the council here,” O’Shea Jones said. “They haven’t gotten back to me but I’m hoping to have them speak as well.”
The hope, she continued, is that if local officials see the outpouring of opposition to abortion restrictions, they will be able to convey their observations and that message to statewide policymakers.
“I’m hoping to make a petition and hopefully once we get some of the councilors to speak at the protest, they can talk to our less-local government and show the importance of not letting this come to Colorado,” she said.
So far, O’Shea Jones’ efforts have been met largely with support from her peers, mentors and parents. Generationally, she feels a unity among Gen Z in support for a more inclusive understanding of human rights.
“I think the majority of Gen Z definitely agrees that reproductive rights are a fundamental issue that we all stand a united front on. The LGBTQ community, Black lives, [people of color] — everyone’s lives matter, and I think Gen Z has been very united on that and a very activist generation,” she said.
When it came to her thoughts on the Texas law, O’Shea Jones didn’t mince words.
“I just want to emphasize that Texas won’t force a 12-year-old girl to wear a mask, but they will force her to have a baby,” she said in a follow-up email after a phone interview. “SB-8 now bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, and has no exceptions for rape or incest. The law also allows private citizens to sue anyone involved in an abortion, including a woman’s doctor, family, her friends, and even the person who drives her to the clinic. If the case succeeds, the plaintiff is entitled to $10,000.”
Such draconian policies affect more than the young people who are immediately biologically impacted — everyone involved in that person’s life is impacted, a fact that O’Shea Jones said her male-identifying peers seem to understand.
“There’s a few boys at my school that have been super-motivated to come forward and support girls because they also don’t want to be fathers — it’s not a one-sided issue. It’s all about coming together to protect our rights. I think men understand how important this is just as much as women do,” she said.
Today and again on Sept. 27, O’Shea Jones and her fellow organizers are hosting a T-shirt and sign-making event at the Red Brick Recreation Center from 4:30-6 p.m.
“We have a screen printer!” she said of the T-shirt design capacities.