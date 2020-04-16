Pitkin County officials said with some confidence Thursday that, through compliance with social distancing and public health orders, the community had managed to “flatten the curve” — that is, stave off any surge in COVID-19 cases that could have overwhelmed local health care infrastructure.
“I think we have flattened the curve in Pitkin County, and again we want to thank everybody for doing that,” said Kim Levin, the county’s medical officer and emergency department physician at both Aspen Valley and Valley View hospitals.
As public health officials considered lifting restrictions on certain business sectors in light of the data indicating it would be safe to do so, Levin stressed that such measures would need to be taken incrementally, lest the hospital see a spike in cases after all.
“The goal going ahead is, as you lift one little restriction at a time, we need to do it in incremental doses so we stay below hospital capacity,” she continued. “The other goal is we need to move ahead and do this. We cannot sustain this situation.”
Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday said that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is anticipating data by about Monday that will hopefully offer some insight as to whether the statewide stay-at-home order has been effective in curtailing the spread of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Unacast, a New York-based company specializing in contextualized location data, has rolled out a nationally accepted “COVID-19 Social Distancing Scoreboard” ranking system that both Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock and Public Health Director Karen Koenemann have referenced this week.
While Colorado has earned an overall B for its social distancing efforts, Pitkin County has consistently ranked No. 1 or 2 with Summit County, boasting an A grade. As of Thursday evening, Pitkin County ranked No. 1 in the state for nearly consistently having decreased social mobility by more than 70 percent since March 21, about a week after the county implemented its first public health order on March 13.
Koenemann cited an article that likened public health orders to a proverbial hammer.
“[It’s a] heavy-handed response. That’s the hammer.” she said, noting that the subsequent suppression strategies are more akin to a dance. “The dance is really a different strategy — it looks at what happens when you start to suppress at a population level. You should see cases go down; you should see hospitals being able to function at normal capacity; and you’re really starting to suppress and press down the active transmission of the disease through the community.”
Until Thursday’s combined Board of Health and Incident Management Team community meeting, the county was still very much in the “hammer” phase of communitywide public health orders. In fact, Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said, his department had issued its first summons to someone in violation of the order.
“We are still sticking with a near-zero tolerance of violations of the public health order. People in our communities are generally compliant, but my officers and officers from all jurisdictions are reporting some basic restlessness,” he said. “We are starting to get more calls from citizens about violators.”
That citation, he continued via telephone Thursday evening, involved “a very intoxicated guy on the mall who shouldn’t have been out, totally not respecting social distancing.”
In general, though, Pitkin County residents have been following the social mandates, and public health professionals are looking to be able to pivot from communitywide mitigation tactics to more epidemiological data gathering that will facilitate informed decisions around loosening the broader orders.
“We know ultimately that the long game around this is we really want to see that the susceptible population is reduced below the level required for the virus to continue propagating, so that’s our R0 [pronounced “naught”] value,” Koenemann said of the epidemiological indicators she’d need to see before feeling comfortable continuing to lift social sanctions. “We also want to see that antivirals are in place to treat people, and that a vaccine would be in place so that you could prevent the spread of this disease.”
Of course, the nation is still many months away from a vaccine and Pitkin County only recently acquired the 1,000 antibody tests last week after weeks of waiting and uncertainty. That test is still undergoing a validation process to ensure its accuracy in correctly identifying the specific coronavirus responsible for COVID-19.
To that end, the IMT has communicated with 16 people who have previously tested for COVID-19 through the swab-based polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests utilized for medical purposes. Those individuals will undergo testing via the antibody serology tests on Friday as part of the county’s validation process.
“Based on the effectiveness of the Aytu Bioscience antibody tests, greater testing will then be conducted in the coming weeks, with a goal of evaluating the epidemiological spread of the virus throughout our county and to better understand tactics to control the virus,” according to an IMT press release. Aytu Bioscience is the private sector company based in Englewood from which the county ordered the antibody tests.
“Pitkin County public health epidemiologists will be selecting candidates for further testing from the county’s residents, as well as workers from essential businesses within Pitkin County who may not reside here,” it continued.
Levin noted during Thursday’s meeting that, like the nation, the county is only just now embarking on the broader-based testing that will offer a glimpse into a greater epidemiological picture. Without that concrete information — which isn’t even all that concrete, she noted, given some of the false positive and negative results from the test — officials have had to rely on other indicators, such as the self-reported symptom tracker hosted on the county’s website.
“This is an excellent tool for epidemiology, I think,” she said. But the tracker, too, is not a comprehensive tool, she continued. “One thing about this is we think the data is very limited, unfortunately, and we are urging everyone to put their symptoms in there. The test itself has a lot of issues with it. Testing itself is not going to be a true, perfect science, unfortunately. So we have to just look at the numbers we have and make the best estimate and move forward with the tests we can get to get the best information we can.”