Some hikers and bikers might find themselves intercepted at five major trailheads in the Aspen area over the next two weeks. Local land managers hope the public will play along.
Random outdoor enthusiasts will be asked to voluntarily take a GPS device with them on their adventure and participate in a survey when they are finished. It’s designed to mine data for Pitkin County Open Space and Trails, the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Parks and Wildlife as well as Aspen, Snowmass Village and Basalt.
The GPS information and survey answers will help the agencies better understand visitor experiences and perceptions about their outings. Ultimately, it could help them determine “what improvements could we potentially make,” said Gary Tennenbaum, director of Pitkin County Open Space and Trails.
He said the GPS tracking will broaden understanding of where people go. They don’t always bike or hike where they intend or say they are going. They might extend their outing or cut it short.
“We want to see where people are going,” he said. “It’s totally anonymous.”
The survey will provide information on experiences such as crowding and resource impacts on the trails. One big issue will be determining if people feel crowded on the trail or just at trailheads.
“We don’t need a survey to tell us the trailhead itself is crowded,” Tennenbaum said.
Doctoral students from Utah State University’s Recreation Ecology and Management program will conduct the survey work. They will approach people over the next two weeks at the five trailheads and ask them to take a GPS device on their outing. When the hikers and bikers return, they will be asked to take the survey. Additional surveys may be taken in the fall, according to Tennenbaum.
The names of the trailheads weren’t released to try to assure statistical validity. The researchers didn’t want forest users avoiding or flocking to the trailheads if identified. Rest assured, they are all popular routes in Pitkin County.
Tennenbaum said public land managers realize that the pressure on recreational resources has climbed in recent years, particularly during the COVID-19 summers when more people flocked to the great outdoors. Use often exceeds the infrastructure at peak times.
The survey data and other research will be compiled in a baseline report that describes existing ecological conditions, use patterns and visitor expectations. The intent is to build off the information with more surveys in future years.
Next year, the partners in the program will hire a consultant “to establish a vision, goals and strategies to address recreation management across all public lands in Pitkin County,” according to a statement released by the partners.
This effort is similar but separate from an intensive study of visitation and experiences in the Maroon Creek Valley. It also comes at a time when the Forest Service is working on a plan to implement a reservation and fee system for backpackers’ overnight trips along the famed Four Pass Loop in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. Exposure is catching up to Aspen’s great outdoors.
It’s also different from occasional survey efforts by the Forest Service to estimate usage.
“This is a much higher tech way of looking at things,” Tennenbaum said.
Not every visitor to the five trailheads will be asked to participate in the study. Tennenbaum hopes those that are asked to participate will help out.
“We want the public to feel comfortable participating,” he said.