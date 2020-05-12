COVID-19 has delayed the start of Colorado’s commercial rafting season, but river runners remain cautiously optimistic that by the time water levels rise, there will be an approved operating plan in place for the $188 million statewide industry.
“I’m hopeful we’ll be ready to go by Memorial Day,” said David Costlow, executive director of the Colorado River Outfitters Association. “At the same time, we don’t want to put pressure” on state agencies, he said.
Last Wednesday, CROA submitted a reopening plan to Gov. Jared Polis’ office. “It addresses the main health and safety concerns at this phase of reopening,” Costlow said, adding that it’s hoped the Colorado Department of Health will be able to “provide their thoughts” on the plan later this week.
Included in the governor’s April 27 Safer at Home Executive Order is a means for counties to request a variance that contains a COVID-19 Suppression Plan. Both Eagle County and Mesa County have received variances from safer at home.
Statewide, the rafting industry has yet to launch, Costlow said.
That could change: Rafting outfitters have cooperatively devised suggestions for safe commercial boating that includes: Reducing the number of unrelated parties sharing a raft; for example a group of two and another group of two riding in a 16-foot boat would provide adequate social distancing, Costlow said. At the same time, families, or persons residing in the same household could boat together in larger-sized groups.
“If you have a family of seven all housed together, you may as well take seven on a raft,” he said. “It depends on the groups.”
When it was pointed out that passengers on rafts sometimes get thrown into each other due to waves, he noted that the sport takes place outside and, “I think it’s different than spreading the virus inside a contained space."
Other safe rafting suggestions include running transport buses at 50 percent capacity, requiring face coverings on the buses and at the river take-out, safely separating disparate groups.
Recent request
Aspen-area rafting companies worked together on the guidelines for operating during COVID-19, said Vince Nichols, the owner of Blazing Adventures, which offers river trips, hiking, biking and Jeep tours.
Nichols said the local operators last week “submitted our protocols to the county and department of public health.”
Those haven’t been reviewed or acted upon yet as the proposal was submitted Friday at 5 p.m., Bob Schultz, the business liaison during the pandemic for Pitkin County, said in an email.
To be considered for a variance from the state’s orders, according to information provided by the Colorado State Joint Information Center,
counties must: “Submit a written application to CDPHE certifying that the county has low case counts and/or can document 14 consecutive days of decline in COVID-19 cases reported in the county.
“The application must include a COVID-19 suppression plan approved by the appropriate local public health authority, all hospitals within the county (unless no hospitals are located in the county) and a majority of county commissioners (or other county-level governing body).
“CDPHE shall review and approve a county-specific COVID-19 suppression plan that meets the department's public health standards,” “CDPHE shall not provide COVID-19 preparedness grant funding to any county that implements measures that are less restrictive than the standards contained in state orders without first obtaining approval from CDPHE.”
Across Colorado, there are 190 rafting companies, according to CROA. That number may seem high, its spokesman said, because some of those outfitters provide only float fishing guide services but still need to be approved as a whitewater operation.
Commercial user days in 2019 by Roaring Fork Valley-based rafting companies were significant. According to CROA’s report, the Colorado River near Glenwood Springs saw 65,302 user days; the Roaring Fork River above Basalt, 6,751; Roaring Fork River below Basalt, 7,245. The mighty Arkansas River, the state’s biggest draw, saw 190,246 commercial user days last year.
Summer is bread and butter
During normal times, the rafting season would only now be getting out of the chute, as boating business doesn’t really start to pick up steam until at least Memorial Day weekend, industry representatives said Monday.
“Our priority now is the safety of our staff, guests and the community,” Blazing Adventures’ Nichols said Monday as the outfitters await orders from the state and county on if and how their businesses can begin operating.Those guidelines will help allay any confusion among guests and provide consistency, Nichols said.
Right now, local rafting companies are in a wait-and-see mode and are canceling previously held reservations for the month of May and hesitant to accept new ones.
Nichols said, “It’s not like May is high season for rafting anyway,” he said. “Our big months are June, July and August.”
Coming off a strong 2019, this year was originally forecast to be strong for rafting statewide, with close to 600,000 user days projected, according to the river outfitters association, which is headquartered in Buena Vista.
CROA’s executive summary stated, “2019 commercial rafting use was the third busiest in history with total rafting user days of 542,406. Commercial use in 2019 was up 4.3% or 22,189 user days compared to the previous year. Economic impact measured $188,432,999 which is the second highest economic impact in history.”
Had the spring and early summer of 2019 not been so cold and wet, it’s possible a new record could have been established, the report noted.
“The 2020 season is shaping up to be a mixed blessing. Snowpack across the state is strong with average to above average levels – encouraging optimism for good river flows around the state.
“That optimism clearly needs to be tempered by the effect of the Corona Virus and social distancing protocols, mandated business closures, and potential erosion of consumer confidence in all facets of the economy,” CROA’s report concluded.