Market Snapshot, March 21 - March 27, 2021
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder's Office records.
High
Aspen
Floor-to-ceiling windows allow this 7,000-square-foot home to boast incredible views from Indy Pass to Mt. Sopris. There are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
$10,950,000
Low
Basalt
This remodeled two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the Villas at Elk Run offers a gas fireplace and convenient location.
$523,750