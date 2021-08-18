Residents of Aspen’s West End are continuing to call for action from the city after a pedestrian was struck by a car on West Smuggler Street last Thursday.
The pedestrian, a 71-year-old woman, was struck by a Volvo XC90 while crossing the intersection of Smuggler and 8th Street at 1:36 p.m. on Thursday, according to an Aspen Police Department report. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries and the driver was cited with careless driving resulting in bodily injury.
A group of Aspen residents belonging to the West End Pedestrian Safety Group — a group dedicated to keeping the West End safe and environmentally healthy for residents and pedestrians — has approached the city of Aspen multiple times to request action in response to increased traffic on West Smuggler during weekday afternoons. Because the area is not a high-accident zone, City Manager Sara Ott has said that there is not much the city can do to reduce traffic. Andrea Bryan, an attorney representing the pedestrian safety group, said that, until the city takes some action, other accidents are bound to occur.
“This most recent incident should serve as a further wake-up call to the city that it cannot delay addressing this any longer because doing so could have tragic consequences,” Bryan said.
The problem is not new, Bryan added, but the streets in the West End are not designed for such heavy traffic. She acknowledged the church, playground and daycare centers in the neighborhood, stressing that it is a family-centered area.
“The West End is not — and was never intended to be — a major thoroughfare for ingress and egress into Aspen,” she continued. “It is a neighborhood consisting primarily of residences for families who live and work and vote in Aspen …Unfortunately, West Smuggler Street is being turned into a highway — not by purposeful design, but because of inaction by the very people who can do something to stop it.”
As previously reported, the safety group has suggested numerous solutions, including making West Smuggler a one-way street running west-to-east, posting a police officer in the neighborhood during rush hour and turning the street into a pedestrian corridor. They also claim that the constant traffic causes an environmental health hazard.
The city has posted police officers in the West End in the afternoons, when possible, and city council has heard from dozens of members of the safety group, including Bryan. The city’s communications director, Denise White, said that safety is a concern and has been throughout the summer.
“This was an unfortunate accident, in which the driver was cited for the incident,” she said. “Safety for our entire community is a priority, and we continually evaluate how to improve safety and mobility across the city. Aspen’s traffic patterns this summer have been unpredictable due to the impacts of the Interstate 70 closures, and the city has regularly redirected resources in the past month to address concerns, particularly in this neighborhood.”
For more information about the pedestrian safety group, visit westendpedestriansafetygroup.org.