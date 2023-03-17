More than a year after Russia began its attacks on Ukraine, grassroots organizations are continuing to do all they can to provide aid and relief efforts to Ukrainian soldiers and refugees, including groups formed in the Roaring Fork Valley, such as the Aspen-founded nonprofit Zero Line.
Three-year Aspen resident Isaac Flanagan and two colleagues, Massachusetts Institute of Technology alumni Ian Miller and Evan Platt, co-founded Zero Line shortly after the war began by raising money to address the needs of those affected on the frontlines. Since last May, the group has raised about a half million dollars and donated $5.9 million worth of goods including medical supplies, vehicles and combat trauma gear, Flanagan said.
Currently, the group is working to provide critical technological support and communications equipment like drones. Flanagan said that the group’s goal is always to provide whatever addresses the most critical need.
“Most of the humanitarian organizations out there are focusing on blankets, food and band-aids — we think that those things are extremely important, but we also recognize that there are a lot of people doing that. That’s why we’ve come up with what we call the ‘demand system’,” he said. “We always want to respond to whatever is the most pressing need at the time, and we shifted hard last summer out of that medical need area and started focusing heavily on electronics. A drone is essentially a flying camera, and the value of a flying camera to keep workers on the front lines safe is extraordinary.”
Zero Line’s collaboration with Ukrainian software programmers is contributing to improvements to a digital mapping system that shows both Ukrainian and Russian forces. The map will enable Ukraine’s military personnel to scan the frontlines and coordinate complex missions while limiting friendly fire and maximizing their ability to liberate occupied territory. It also modernizes Ukraine’s technology from paper maps to a digital system, according to Zero Line.
This work is an example of how Zero Line strives to contribute to the greatest needs at all times, Flanagan said.
“We’re really proud of the goods we’ve provided, but the value of this kind of modernism — I just don’t think you can put a price tag on that, and we feel very fortunate to be a part of that,” he said.
In 2022, Zero Line was awarded a medal and certificate of merit from the Ukrainian Parliament for its “significant personal contribution to the strengthening of the international authority of Ukraine, active efforts for providing effective assistance to Ukraine in its fight against military aggression of the Russian Federation,” according to the language printed on the certificate.
Flanagan said that part of the reason Zero Line was recognized for the award was because, unlike other aid groups, Zero Line uniquely strives to maximize human wellbeing and minimize harm. Even the organization’s name, Zero Line, refers to responding to the most critical war efforts on the frontlines.
“We call it ‘Zero Line’ because one of the things you talk about in an armed conflict is there’s actually three frontlines,” Flanagan said. “The zero line is the furthest forward, and that’s where our stuff goes.”
Zero Line has also stood out from the crowd among other humanitarians in Kiev. Mark Lindquist, a former U.S. Air Force intelligence analyst, said that he met Flanagan, Miller and Platt in May and since then, has made a point to stay involved with them and their efforts because he continues to learn from them. With their MIT brains — plus the level of dedication they bring to the table — Lindquist said Zero Line has achieved such high standing that they have been recognized by the highest levels of the Ukrainian military, which is no easy feat for any Westerner.
“I don’t know anybody else who’s gotten a medal from Parliament,” Lindquist said. “They have brought to the Ukrainian army the best of what America does for intelligence and brought it to this current war.”
Lindquist, who has been operating in Kiev for the past year, added there might not be other Americans working with such high levels of the Ukrainian military, but he trusts the Zero Line co-founders to be the ones to do it.
“We keep working together on whatever projects emerge. Out here, I know I can rely on these guys,” he said.
Flanagan, who has been at home in Aspen since Thanksgiving, is gearing up for another trip to Kiev, which he plans to make his primary residence until November or for as long as he is needed.
“I think that grassroots efforts like ours are when America is at its best — this is ordinary people who’ve come together to help people in the most noble pursuit of all, which is the struggle for freedom,” he said. “When you’re in a position where you can help, that obligates you to help, and I certainly couldn’t sit on the sidelines.”
In the meantime, Zero Line is looking for volunteers who would like to pitch in from their laptops. Flanagan said that there are numerous ways that people can volunteer remotely by giving whatever free time they have and whatever skills they have to offer. Tasks range from helping with procuring supplies from vendors to writing and communications. For more information, Flanagan can be reached at icf@zeroline.org.
Zero Line also accepts monetary donations. A link to donate and more information can be found at zeroline.org.