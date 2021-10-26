Connecticut-based nonprofit Voices Center for Resilience will honor Aspen resident Robert J. Hurst next week for his work in support of those impacted by the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2011.
Hurst is among several honorees who will be recognized Nov. 3 at Voices’ annual Always Remember Gala, set for 6 p.m. at the New York Athletic Club. He will receive the Voices 2021 Legacy Award, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
As founder and former CEO of 9/11 United Services Group, Hurst used his long history of executive leadership to coordinate the agencies that provided direct assistance to those suffering in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, the release says.
“On the milestone of the 20th anniversary, we are honored to recognize Robert J. Hurst for his extraordinary leadership, spearheading the unparalleled social service response following the most devastating attack on our country,” Mary Fetchet, executive director of Voices, said in a prepared statement.
“His legacy lives on through the thousands who garnered support and comfort during our darkest hours, and through the recovery of New York City and our nation,” she added.
Hurst, a longtime New Yorker, said that after the terrorist attacks, he mourned the loss of friends, colleagues and the devastation of the city.
“Like so many others, I was compelled to contribute to the response and healing of those who suffered a great loss. It was a privilege to work with the many individuals and agencies who participated in the 9/11 United Services Group to ensure that everyone who needed assistance received it in a timely and supportive manner,” he said in the release.
Hurst was the founding CEO of the 9/11 United Services Group, the coordinating arm for 13 social services organizations, including the Red Cross, involved in relief activities following the tragedy.
“His efforts during the aftermath were second to none in logistics, philanthropy, strategy and execution,” the release notes.
Hurst had a 51-year career in financial services, beginning in 1969 at Merrill Lynch in investment banking and then moving to Goldman Sachs in 1974. For over 30 years at Goldman Sachs, he managed significant client relationships and held a variety of leadership positions, becoming partner of Goldman Sachs in 1980, head of the investment banking services department in 1987 and co-head and then head of the investment banking division worldwide from 1990-99.
At the gala event, he will be joined by Edie Lutnick, co-founder and president of the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, who will be honored with the Building Bridges Award; and Gen. David Petraeus, U.S. Army (Ret.), who will be honored with the Leadership Award.
Proceeds from the annual gala are used to fund long-term support services and programs for 9/11 victims’ families, responders and survivors, and also the families who have lost a loved one since due to 9/11-related illnesses.
Voices was co-founded in 2001 by Mary Fetchet, a clinical social worker whose 24-year-old son Brad perished in the 9/11 attacks. The organization has provided over 180,000 hours of social service support, thousands of support groups and hundreds of programs and conferences.
Hurst is a senior adviser for the Aspen Leadership Group and a trustee for the Aspen Institute.