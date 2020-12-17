Local restaurateurs expressed an appetite for Pitkin County adhering to a later curfew, or not having a mandatory closing time at all especially with the arrival of the holiday season, during an Aspen Chamber Resort Association meeting Wednesday.
“I will argue that having a later than 10 o’clock curfew is going to serve us so well in being easeful with our reservations,” said Elizabeth Plotke, Campo De Fiori’s owner. “The guests that come in at 5:30 usually are families, they are in and out fast, and they will have a soda. The people who come in later, at say 7:30 or 9 o’clock. ...They’ll have a bottle of wine. They don’t want to be rushed.”
Plotke and other restaurant stakeholders in attendance Wednesday made clear that they were not looking to accommodate a “bar crowd” with a later curfew, but instead are hoping to provide a safer, and more reasonable, dining experience for their guests.
Last month, the Pitkin County Board of Health favored adhering to its own “orange-plus” level of restrictions, which went above and beyond those already being mandated by the state.
“All on-premise liquor sales must cease [by 10 p.m.] but there is not a closure requirement,” Kara Silbernagel, Pitkin County policy and project manager, said of the state’s orange level restrictions.
While the state’s orange “high-risk” level implements a 10 p.m. last call, Pitkin County’s “orange-plus” level requires restaurants to conduct a last call for alcohol at 9:30 p.m. and all noncritical businesses to close by 10 p.m.
Matsuhisa and Belly Up Aspen owner Michael Goldberg also painted a daunting picture of what it would mean, not only for restaurant owners, but everyone who earned a paycheck in Aspen’s restaurant industry, should the county tilt into the red on the state’s COVID-19 dial, and have to eliminate indoor dining altogether.
“The number of jobs at risk, were we to lose indoor dining, is a touch over 1,200 jobs and what worse time could that happen than over the holidays?” Goldberg asked. “The impact is not just the holidays, it’s over the winter season as a whole.”
On Thursday, the Pitkin County Board of Health will meet to discuss the state’s Five Star Program, which allows certified businesses to operate at greater capacity levels. Although the county can apply for the Five Star Program by the end of the week, it could take “four to six weeks” before the program was actually up and running due to the county’s high incidence rate.
“What we really need to be concerned about and what we are concerned about is the next two weeks, let alone the next four to six weeks,” said Jimmy Yeager, who owns Jimmy’s An American Restaurant & Bar.
Yeager and other restaurateurs were not opposed to the five star program, but were more focused on curfew restrictions and being given the opportunity to seat guests over a larger period of time.
“I’m not really sure that curfew has been anything but counterproductive,” Yeager said. “Frankly, none of us have any place for people to wait. So, being able to seat tables at 9 or 9:30, whereas now we are restricted to maybe 8 or 8:30 as our last reservations, it allows us to space out those reservations a little bit more.”