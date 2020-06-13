Another local restaurant has closed its doors with hopes of reopening as soon as possible after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Meat & Cheese Restaurant and Farm Shop on Hopkins Avenue in Aspen received results of a positive COVID-19 test Friday, the restaurant disclosed in a press release.
“We have reported the case to Pitkin County who are beginning contact tracing,” the release says. “We are awaiting their determination whether any of our employees should undergo testing or quarantine and expect to have that information on Saturday, June 13.”
While Meat & Cheese has been informed that it is not required to close, “in an abundance of caution we have decided to close for a short time for a massive deep cleaning and sanitization,” the release says.
The positive case was brought to light as a result of employee screening protocols, according to the restaurant.
“The employee self-reported symptoms and was directed to a clinic to obtain testing and did not work on that day,” the release says. “In addition to employee screening, our protocols include sanitizing high-contact surfaces every 30 minutes, sanitizing and disinfecting all tables between use, requiring all employees to wear masks and wash hands every 30 minutes, and following social distancing procedures.”
Meat & Cheese expects to reopen soon, “but at this time we do not have a date,” the release says.
Heather’s in Basalt also closed this week after owner Heather Lujan came down with a COVID-19 infection.